Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Crash-Filled Year Continues with Fatal Hit-and-Runs

By Billy Richling
bklyner.com
 18 days ago

It’s been a dangerous year for New York’s pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. It’s been a dangerous year for New York’s pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. In fact, 2021 is on track to be among the deadliest for traffic violence since Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his Vision Zero traffic safety campaign in 2013. 131 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city so far this year, according to data compiled by the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives; 42 of those fatalities took place in Brooklyn.

bklyner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban

House Democratic leaders failed to round up enough votes Friday to pass legislation extending the federal ban on evictions just two days before it is set to expire. Two Democratic lawmakers said that a possible House floor vote on Friday would ultimately be scrapped after leadership struggled all day to round up enough support.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy