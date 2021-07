Electronic dance music is very much alive and well in the digital era. It shows no sign of dying out even though it hasn’t been part of the mainstream for too many years. The birth of the rave scene in the early to mid-1980s led to the mass popularity of electronic dance music that has yet to wane. Electronic dance music is still very much a force to be reckoned with and although commercially unsuccessful in the UK and the US, it still remains an underground culture in those countries. For those not acquainted with electronic dance music it was a unique blend of the dancefloor staples such as ‘trance’, ‘techno’ and ‘house’. With a heavy focus on the drumbeat this style of music was also known as ‘dance music’.