New York City, NY

Petzel Gallery to Expand in Chelsea, Move to 520-530 West 25th Street

By Nicholas Rizzi
Commercial Observer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContemporary art spot, the Petzel Gallery, plans to expand its Chelsea space and move to 520-530 West 25th Street, according to landlord The Feil Organization. The gallery signed a 15-year lease for 11,000 square feet of gallery space on the ground floor and 7,000 square feet of office space on part of the second floor of the building owned by Feil and Rigby Asset Management, the New York Post first reported.

