IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who was tased by an Idaho Springs police officer filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday. Officer Nicholas Hanning was fired and is facing assault charges for the May 30 incident involving Michael Clark. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) Clark, 75, is claiming violations of his civil rights under both the federal and Colorado constitutions by Hanning, another officer and their supervisor Cpl. Sonnenberg. He is also suing the City of Idaho Springs for their unconstitutional practices and polices regarding use of force as well as ongoing failures to supervise and train officers...