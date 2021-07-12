Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on the Passing of Specialist Bernard Creque

By Akemi Briggs
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of Spc. Bernard Creque. “I was saddened to learn of the death of Spc. Bernard Creque who dedicated his life to serving and protecting our state and nation through the Louisiana National Guard,” said Gov. Edwards. “He was a decorated soldier who faithfully executed his duties, most recently as a member of the LANG’s 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade. He tragically lost his life while deployed with his unit, and we will forever be grateful to him. Please join me and Donna in praying for his father, mother, family, hometown of Lake Charles and fellow soldiers.”

