Detroit Tigers add Notre Dame RHP Tanner Kohlhepp in Round 5 of 2021 MLB draft

Detroit Free Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers selected Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp with their fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft. Kohlhepp, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior, was chosen No. 135 overall. He is the fifth pitcher the Tigers have drafted in six selections, following high school pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 3 overall), Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden (No. 32), high school infielder Izaac Pacheco (No. 39), Alabama right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith (No. 74) and Bryant University right-handed pitcher Tyler Mattison (No. 104).

