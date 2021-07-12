Cancel
Idaho State

Be the First Idaho Astronaut In Space, No Experience Necessary

By Kekeluv
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 18 days ago
Why can't it be you? The world watched over the weekend as Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson and his crew became Astronauts. That was followed by his very own offer to you that includes a trip to space. Branson rocketed to space and back to Earth like a quick flight into...

104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Secluded Idaho Lakes to Backpack Into

Idaho is home to some of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S. and we have a lot of them. Compared to other states Idaho boasts a massive amount of waterways, from lakes to rivers to reservoirs. Many are an easy drive, park and play situation. Others however have no road access and must be hiked into. These are some of the most pristine and private lakes in the gem state that you have to backpack in and out of. Much of this list is from The Out Bound.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Take A 4k Tour Of Boise From A Drone In The Sky

Man, have you seen anything prettier than a Boise sunset from the sky? This is INCREDIBLE!. One of my favorite things in life is flying into cities; big cities, small cities, it's pretty remarkable to see a place from the sky, particular the perspective of a place you live but from a completely different point of view. In this case, someone did a 4k TOUR of Boise from a Drone in the sky, at sunset! You can see what Boise looks like from the sky during the day, in the evening as the sun sets and at night when the city lights up! Enjoy this short video tour of Boise, from a drone in the sky!
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

10 Idaho Towns You Need To Visit At Least Once

Even being a local Idahoan, sometimes we forget that there are tons of places to visit in our great state. I really hope to make it everywhere in this state at least once. We have a list of some Idaho towns and cities you have to visit at least once, even if it is just to say you were there.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

The #1 Most Hospitable Host in Idaho According to Airbnb

Airbnb just took a deep look into their top 'super hosts' in the country. Then the company skimmed through to find the best in each state as rated by the companies rigorous standards. According to the Airbnb article, "Host hospitality can take many different forms – a sparkling clean house, responsiveness to guest questions and needs, streamlined check-ins that make arrivals a breeze, and going above and beyond to prioritize health and safety."
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Vintage Postcards Show Off 10 Mesmerizing Places That Vanished From Boise

They just don't build them like they used. You don't realize how true that is until you see photos of these magnificent buildings that once lined the streets of Boise. Many of them have been completely demolished. Others were purchased, remodeled and had all of the character sucked out of them. Beautiful art deco designs and bright colors have been replaced with white walls, hardwood floors and minimalist designs. Towering castle like brick buildings got bland modern replacements.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Governor Little’s Summer Agenda

While Idaho hospital workers and their elected officials continue to grapple with a solution to employer-mandated vaccinations, Idaho Governor Brad Little is once again proving to be a problematic politician to label. The governor has been on the road meeting folks while solidifying his political base. Despite facing a multitude...
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Children’s Books About Idaho Perfect For Your Tater Tot

I Reading to your child at a young age is paramount to their success. And as a mom of a 4 year old who will be sending him to pre-school this year, I've been focusing on not only reading to him but also helping him recognize letters of the alphabet. And I found an absolutely charming book called P is for Potato: An Idaho Alphabet. Yes, it's a cutie book that uses Idaho specific things to teach the alphabet. So I figured I would look up more children's books with an Idaho theme:
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Area City Featured in the Washington Post

Twenty days ago, we reported that the Today Show featured Boise and the surrounding areas as part of their 'boomtown' series. Star, Idaho was recently profiled in the Washington Post last week. Not to be outdone by the national publication, the Idaho Statesman features a big story on Star's growth today.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Get Ready For JUMP Boise’s First Ever Flywheel Fest

JUMP Boise's throwing an event that will tickle the imaginations of the whole family... Their first ever Flywheel festival!. August 7th, on the JUMP Boise campus, it's their first ever Flywheel festival and it's something to get excited about! You'll get to check out the over 50 tractors they have on site at JUMP Boise! According to Jump's website, "the folks from Idaho Wool Growers Association and The Twisted Ewe will bring educational booths, wool product vendors, the cutest sheep ever and a community art installation to JUMP for a Fiber Frolic!" In addition to all that, there will be "A pie-eating contests, a pie walk, and more are among the activities we have planned. And don’t miss the wool crafting opportunities including felt crafting, crochet, knitting and weaving.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Jane Fonda Funds BSU Climate Change Class

Jane Fonda has decided to answer a request from a local student in Boise. The well-known actress/activist will fund a class for local students to attend at Boise State University, reports Idaho Education News. The class will be on climate change. Shiva Rajbhandari attends Boise High and is very active...
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

This Scenic Idaho Drive Is A Must Do

I love driving. I could be driving to the grocery store and I'm smiling. I love driving so much that most of the time when I drive I don't want to answer my phone even if its on blue tooth. I just want to enjoy the moment and focus on the actual art of driving. Sometimes I drive to think, other times I drive for the adrenaline rush but my favorite are scenic drives.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Hemp Agenda Revealed

Hemp and its cousin marijuana have been a point of contention in the Gem State for many years. Idaho is the only state in the nation that has not legalized any form of marijuana. The legislature struggled with the issue for years before finally approving a bill that would allow...
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Brings Back the Mask Mandate!

Following the example of LA County, the city of Boise brings back the mask mandate. The mandate for all indoor facilities, with a few exceptions, begins Wednesday morning. You can read our first story on this issue from my colleague Mateo here. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has come under fire...

