Be the First Idaho Astronaut In Space, No Experience Necessary

Man, have you seen anything prettier than a Boise sunset from the sky? This is INCREDIBLE!. One of my favorite things in life is flying into cities; big cities, small cities, it's pretty remarkable to see a place from the sky, particular the perspective of a place you live but from a completely different point of view. In this case, someone did a 4k TOUR of Boise from a Drone in the sky, at sunset! You can see what Boise looks like from the sky during the day, in the evening as the sun sets and at night when the city lights up! Enjoy this short video tour of Boise, from a drone in the sky!