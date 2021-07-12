Man arrested in Mesa motel after gun reportedly found in baby carrier
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Mesa police arrested a man at a motel on Sunday morning after reportedly finding a gun and drugs within reach of children. Officers arrested Corey Tyner, 29, at the motel and searched the room Tyner was staying in after he was reportedly threatening people on the property. In the motel room, officers found Tyner’s three children were within reach of boxes of ammunition, a gun with a magazine and drugs. Officers stated the gun was found in a baby carrier.www.azfamily.com
