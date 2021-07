At least three people were shot in the Big Apple overnight — two fatally — including a 16-year-old boy gunned down in the Bronx, authorities said. Ramon Gil-Medrano was in the back of a livery cab around 11:35 p.m. Sunday at East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in Mount Hope when two gunmen pulled up on scooters and opened fire — striking him in the head and chest, according to cops.