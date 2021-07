I was given a remarkable opportunity to explore Idaho's beautiful and historic Capitol building in downtown Boise. Some of my friends are on the project management side of current construction and restoration projects that are going on in the Capitol. The scaffolding alone is remarkable. It was very impressive and looked like a complicated puzzle. My friends gave me the inside tour, I even got to climb all the way up to the top of the Capitol building called the 'crows nest' just below the eagle. Read more about that and see photos of the journey and the view click here, after you finish checking this one out.