Bollinger Christens Ocean Transport Barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat

LongShot is an initiative to give combat aircraft their own drone able to fly out and engage enemy aircraft over long distances with its own missiles. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, or GA-ASI, has revealed for the first time an artist’s impression of a missile-carrying air-to-air combat drone that it is developing as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s LongShot program. GA-ASI, as well as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, is working on this project, which calls for an unmanned aircraft that can be launched in mid-air from a manned aircraft before flying into potentially more hazardous environments and engaging aerial threats using its own missiles.