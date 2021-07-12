Bollinger Christens Ocean Transport Barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat
Bollinger Shipyards LLC (“Bollinger”) on Saturday, July 10, christened the Holland, an ocean transport barge for General Dynamics Electric Boat. The Holland will support the construction and maintenance of the United States’ Columbia Class Ballistic Missile submarines and Virginia Class fast attack submarines. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines.www.houmatimes.com
