Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bollinger Christens Ocean Transport Barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBollinger Shipyards LLC (“Bollinger”) on Saturday, July 10, christened the Holland, an ocean transport barge for General Dynamics Electric Boat. The Holland will support the construction and maintenance of the United States’ Columbia Class Ballistic Missile submarines and Virginia Class fast attack submarines. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines.

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barge#Bollinger Shipyards Llc#Columbia Class#Bollinger Shipyards#Navy#American#Nation#The Bristol Harbor Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Groton, CTPosted by
The Day

At Electric Boat, a family with a shipbuilding legacy

Groton — In preparation for Saturday’s christening of the submarine Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795), Electric Boat President Kevin Graney sought the names of shipyard workers who had made a significant contribution to the boat’s construction. The Rixes came to mind: father Forrest, 60, and son Joshua, 22, who both work...
Boats & Watercraftshoumatimes.com

Bollinger Shipyards Celebrates Commissioning of Fast Response Cutters Henry, Hazard and Hatch in Apra Harbor, Guam

Representatives from Bollinger Shipyards LLC (Bollinger) were on hand in Apra Harbor Guam for the commissioning ceremony of three U.S. Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), USCGC Myrtle Hazard, USCGC Oliver Henry and USCGC Frederick Hatch. The three FRCs build out and strengthen the United States’ strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific and are there “as a response to coercive and antagonistic behaviors from China” in the region, according to U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz, who was also present at the ceremony.
MilitaryUSNI News

Textron, General Dynamics, BAE in Hunt to Build New Marine Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle

The Marine Corps is evaluating three pitches for the vehicle that will replace its fleet of 1980s vintage light armored vehicles, the service announced last week. Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems were tapped by the service to build prototypes for its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle while BAE Systems will participate in a separate technical study that will look at a variant of its Amphibious Combat Vehicle to serve as the ARV.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

General Atomics Unveils New "LongShot" Aircraft-Launched Air-To-Air Combat Drone Rendering

LongShot is an initiative to give combat aircraft their own drone able to fly out and engage enemy aircraft over long distances with its own missiles. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, or GA-ASI, has revealed for the first time an artist’s impression of a missile-carrying air-to-air combat drone that it is developing as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s LongShot program. GA-ASI, as well as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, is working on this project, which calls for an unmanned aircraft that can be launched in mid-air from a manned aircraft before flying into potentially more hazardous environments and engaging aerial threats using its own missiles.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Electra to Further Develop Electric Aircraft Under NASA Contract

Electra.aero has received NASA’s support to mature an electric blown-lift aircraft designed to take off and land in heights below 150 feet for air mobility uses. The company said Tuesday it partnered with Alejandra Uranga from the University of Southern California to further develop an ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft under NASA’s Small Business Technology Transfer program.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Manac Joins General Dynamics Power Team in Bid to Modernize Canada's Logistics Vehicle Fleet

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Manac Inc. ("Manac"), Canada's largest and most diverse trailer manufacturer, is excited to announce that they have been selected by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada to design and build the light capability trailer and the heavy equipment transporter in the General Dynamics team bid for Canada's Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program. Manac has five manufacturing plants, one in Oran, Missouri, another one in British Columbia, and three in the province of Quebec.
Boats & WatercraftsCleanTechnica

X Shore Electric Boat Dubbed “Tesla of the Sea”

When you’ve got an electric car and perhaps solar panels on your roof, next on the bucket list has to be collecting an electric boat. We’ve covered a few exciting-looking options over the years. The newest one to cross our lighthouse is the X Shore Eelex 8000. Tech journalist John Koetsier has dubbed it “the Tesla of the sea.”
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

USN starts flight test of MQ-4C in Multi-INT configuration

The US Navy (USN) has completed the first test flight of a Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in its latest hardware and software configuration. According to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), several Triton assets have been modified into the IFC-4 configuration in support of an initial operational capability in 2023. A single test asset is in the current IFC-3 configuration to support sustainment of deployed systems as well as risk reduction for IFC-4.
Worldtheiet.org

Ministry of Defence invests £250m to advance Tempest combat aircraft project

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a contract worth approximately £250m to progress the design and development of Tempest, the UK’s future combat air system. The contract, signed by aerospace company and core partner BAE Systems, officially marks the start of the programme’s concept and assessment phase. According to...
Congress & Courtshoumatimes.com

Graves, Scalise and Carter Redirect Dredged Sediment to Coastal Restoration Projects Rather than Being Dumped in the Gulf

Through their advocacy, Congressman Garret Graves, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Congressman Troy Carter successfully amended the House Energy and Water spending bill to redirect dredged sediment to coastal restoral projects instead of the Gulf of Mexico. “Coastal Louisiana is America’s coast. It is one of the most productive...
BusinessDesign World Network

Phillips Corporation and EOS North America expand distribution partnership

Phillips Corporation, a leading solutions provider of subtractive and additive manufacturing (industrial 3D printing, or AM) technology products and services, announced it has expanded its commercial territory offering EOS AM technology to include four new states: Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania – growing its total East Coast presence to 12 states. This expansion strengthens Phillips’ robust portfolio of technology products and services that already includes CNC machining centers, industrial automation systems, additive manufacturing technology, and world-class services.
Businesssuasnews.com

Nordic Unmanned and Textron wins EUR 20 million contract with EMSA

Sandnes – Nordic Unmanned has received a conditional letter of award from. European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) regarding fixed-wing RPAS (drone) services carrying out long-range general maritime surveillance, with tender name EMSA/OP/46/2020. The official value of the framework contract is EUR 20 million over a period of up to 2+1+1...
Politicssuasnews.com

North Dakota DOT Selects GeoCue Technology for UAS Program

HUNTSVILLE, AL – North Dakota Department of Transportation recently acquired a GeoCue True View 640 3D Imaging System (3DIS®) for their UAS program. GeoCue’s True View 3D Imaging Sensors allow for both drone LIDAR and imagery to be collected in a single flight on most UAS platforms. The simultaneous data collection, bundled fusion processing software and data management package offers a fully integrated solution giving NDDOT a significant advantage over traditional LIDAR/camera systems as they can single-pass collect, process, and deliver high quality fused 3D data without leaving the True View ecosystem.
EconomyTelegraph

Sheffield Forgemasters nationalised to protect nuclear submarine fleet

Sheffield Forgemasters has been nationalised amid fears that a crisis at the firm would jeopardise the £40bn programme to build next-generation nuclear missile submarines for the Royal Navy. Ministers will use £2.6m of taxpayer money to buy out existing shareholders including former chief executive Graham Honeyman, and the state is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy