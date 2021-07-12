Cancel
Diet Affects Mental Health More for Women Than Men, Study Finds

By Anika Nayak, Stephanie McClain
 18 days ago
Your mood may be directly related to your food. That's the finding of a new study published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, Women's mental health is tied even more directly to the food they eat, since eating a healthy diet of whole grains, dark leafy greens, beans, and nuts allow people to work out more often than a standard American diet high in fat and simple sugar, which can negatively impact mood.

