Diet Affects Mental Health More for Women Than Men, Study Finds

When we talk about health, most of the time we think of physical health. But our mental health is also really an important piece of being healthy as a whole. Actually, I personally think that mental health is much more important than being physically healthy, because when we are in a healthy and perfect state of mind we can actually help our body’s healing process too. Especially after the pandemic in the last year, with so many people losing their job and living in a very restricted way, life has been challenging for so many people’s mental health.