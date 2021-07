The FCA has published final rules and changes to its Listing Rules for certain special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). On 30 April 2021, the FCA consulted on proposals to remove the presumption of suspension for SPACs that meet certain criteria which are intended to strengthen the protections for investors, while maintaining the smooth operation of the market. The proposed changes were designed to provide an alternative approach for SPACs that must otherwise provide detailed information about a proposed target to the market to avoid being suspended.