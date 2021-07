Britney Spears may be closer than ever to taking back control over her own life and money. This week, her new lawyer formally petitioned to replace the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Under the conservatorship, a court-ordered arrangement designed for people who are unable to make their own choices, Jamie has had power over Britney’s financial decisions since 2008. The latest legal activity comes as Britney has increasingly let it be known that she opposes the conservatorship, as in-depth reporting from the New York Times and The New Yorker has shed more light on what has been going on behind the scenes in closed courtrooms for years.