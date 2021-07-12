Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: 'The Very Nice Box' is a very funny office satire

By Angela Haupt
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - "The Very Nice Box," by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett, is a very funny debut - and perhaps the most original office satire of the year. It takes place mostly at STÄDA, a Brooklyn-based company clearly modeled on real-life behemoths. STÄDA makes affordable Swedish furniture with agreeable names: Its bestsellers include the Encouraging Desk Chair, Courteous Dishrag, Dependable Drying Rack, Accommodating Garbage Bin and Practical Sofa.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Furniture#Satire#St Da#Swedish#Dependable Drying Rack#The Salty Kitchen#Ital#The Post M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Sista Sister by Candice Brathwaite review – direct, accessible and very funny

Candice Brathwaite leaves no doubt about who she thinks of as Sista Sister’s audience. “I want black girls and women to read my books and to know that first and foremost, I am entering a dialogue with them”, she writes in her introduction. Placing the black female experience at the centre of her writing is a project she began in the bestselling I Am Not Your Baby Mother, and she continues it admirably in this new collection of essays.
ApparelCollider

‘If the Shoe Fits’: Read an Exclusive Excerpt from Disney Publishing’s Newest Romance

Disney Publishing is putting a new spin on their well-loved fairy tales with Meant to Be, a new series of adult romance novels, and Collider is excited to present an exclusive look at the series’ first installment from Dumplin’ author Julie Murphy. Titled If the Shoe Fits, the novel will mark the first piece of Disney’s intellectual property to be reimagined for an adult audience.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy