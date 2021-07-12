Draft Profile: Brandt Clarke

The NHL free agent signing period began Wednesday. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top remaining unrestricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order). The oldest player in the NHL proved he still could play at a high level, scoring 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 55 games this season. The 44-year-old was a physical presence who averaged 18:19 of ice time and led the Capitals in shorthanded ice time per game (2:41). Chara was second on Washington in blocked shots (67, two behind John Carlson) and had 88 hits, second among Capitals defensemen (Brenden Dillon, 143). He has scored 666 points (207 goals, 459 assists) in 1,608 regular-season games with the Capitals, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.
Comments / 0