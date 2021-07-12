Cancel
Draft Profile: Brandt Clarke

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarke is ranked seventh among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This wasn't the draft year Brandt Clarke expected, but it might have been exactly what the 18-year-old needed. Clarke was one of the many Ontario Hockey League players that saw their season cancelled in 2019-20. On top of...

This blog format is going to be the opposite of the usual prospect review in which I typically give my take on a prospect and then post excerpts from draft experts to showcase their take on a draft-eligible player. After doing my due diligence on the available tape of Brandt Clarke report and having written the majority of the article, I was shocked to read the wide disparity of thoughts the experts had about a particular attribute of Brandt Clarke that I found to be – frankly – somewhat alarming. Imagine my surprise to read some favorable reviews of Clarke’s skating after watching what I believed to be some of the ugliest skating you could possibly see in highlight film. We’ll start with the experts and then I’ll elaborate further on my own thoughts regarding Clarke’s skating ability:

