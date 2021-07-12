Draft Profile: Brandt Clarke

The 2021 NHL Draft may be one of the hardest drafts in recent history to really get a feel for in terms of prospect rankings. With many prospects playing limited amounts of games, if not having their seasons cancelled entirely, there’s very little agreement among experts in terms of draft rankings, outside of the top two or three players. It’s anyone’s guess as to who may be available for the Hurricanes outside of the first round, but here are a few names projected to fall later in the draft who you should keep an eye on.