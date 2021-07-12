Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy novels about ecology and climate change

By Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Lavie Tidhar
SFGate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, science fiction writers have been drawn to the subject of ecology: the study of the interconnection between living beings and their environment. The T-Rex of them all is of course "Dune." Frank Herbert's 1965 classic is epic in scope, yet intimately concerned with the compelling if imaginary ecology of the desert planet Arrakis. Several more novels followed, but "Dune" stands apart, an enduring classic of 20th century science fiction.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavie Tidhar
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Jeff Vandermeer
Person
Neal Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Climate Change#Ecology#Fantasy#The T Rex#Finnish#Australian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Readers recommend the best climate fiction

When our science fiction and fantasy columnists, Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Lavie Tidhar, recently tackled the subject of books about "environmental matters gone wildly awry," commenters responded with a helpful syllabus of other must-reads. There were a few recurring themes: N.K. Jemisin is a genius; Paolo Bacigalupi's stories and books, particularly "The Windup Girl," are hard to shake; and Kim Stanley Robinson, whom our columnists also name-checked, has put out enough excellent books to keep readers busy for a long time.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Is There a More Interesting Way to Talk About the Blurry Line Between a Writer’s Life and Their Fiction?

Rarely is a fiction reading or interview with a novelist complete until the question, “how much of the book is true?” gets asked. Over the years this question has baffled me to the point of irritation; it feels like a dead-end curiosity that doesn’t challenge the writer to investigate their creation nor inspire readers to consider the book in a unique way. It is more like entrapping gossip, like the questioner is mining for proof that the fiction is not an impressive feat of creativity or the writer doesn’t have the right to be writing what they are writing because they haven’t physically experienced the edges of their story. Every time this happens I wonder why we can’t use Q&As to move into some stranger territory with writers and explore the overlap between fiction and reality with more imagination. The question I want to start asking at readings is: how much of your life has been determined by fiction?
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

10 movies about artificial intelligence relevant to science fiction

When we have to talk about the science fiction genre, there are several topics that can be dealt with within films of this nature. On many occasions, although many of these issues go hand in hand, we can get to differentiate some or others. Normally, when there are robots, artificial intelligences do not take long to appear, but many times the latter take on enormous importance, beyond the deployment of these robotic beings, since they can come to think and yearn for the same things as humans.
Books & LiteratureTimes Union

Old-World English Fantasy Collides with Modern Day Culture in New Fiction Novel

William Thon has released ‘The Cottage,’ the first book in his new fantasy collection. Author William Thon takes readers through a fantastical adventure in his debut book “The Cottage.” Taking place in Kent, England, Thon brings to life an old-world English setting, quirky characters, some of which are part of the LGBTQ community, and the importance of environment conservation and endangered species.
EnvironmentLiterary Hub

What is the Point of Children’s Books About the Climate Crisis?

The stories we tell our children about climate change are different from those adults tell each other. Middle grade books don’t shy away from formidable and overwhelming real-world forces like villainous corporations, selfish adults, pandemics, and disastrous weather events; they confront climate trauma head-on in order to explore future possibilities. However, these novels are significantly more hopeful than their adult counterparts; in recent climate fiction releases, the effects of the climate crisis are nothing that brave child heroes—with the help of wild stags, lost polar bears, endangered bullfrogs, and their fellow extraordinary children, of course—can’t handle.
Books & LiteratureTODAY.com

‘Hell of a Book’ author Jason Mott talks about his novel

Jenna Bush Hager’s latest Read with Jenna pick is “Hell of a Book,” about a Black author on a cross-country tour publicity. Its author, Jason Mott, joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna live from his home in North Carolina and fields questions from Read with Jenna book club members.July 28, 2021.
Books & LiteratureNWI.com

New stamp honors science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin

The groundbreaking science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin, who novelist Michael Chabon called "the greatest American writer of her generation," is being honored with a postage stamp. Le Guin, known for her pioneering and genre-bending scifi, fantasy and speculative fiction works, was honored with the 33rd Forever stamp in...
Musicwvpublic.org

What Ballads And Science Fiction Tell Us About Appalachia’s Past, Future And Present

This week’s episode is all about ballad singers and storytellers. If you’ve listened to Inside Appalachia over the past year, there’s a good chance you’ve heard music by Anna & Elizabeth. This week on Inside Appalachia, co-host Mason Adams sits down with Elizabeth LaPrelle, who grew up in Rural Retreat, Virginia. She and her husband Brian Dolphin moved from Brooklyn back to southwestern Virginia just before the pandemic hit. As longtime performers and new parents they took to Facebook Live, posting weekly livestreams of lullabies and stories. We’ll also hear about a song called “Tom Dooley,” which was first released shortly after the Civil War. It resurfaced 60 years ago, when it topped the Billboard charts. It had everything: A love triangle, a grisly murder, a manhunt, and a hanging. Folkways reporter Heather Duncan is a native of Wilkes County, North Carolina, where the song unfolds. Recently she set out to explore why ballads like Tom Dooley, based on real tragedies and real people, have such staying power.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Be a Critic? Laura Miller on Reading, Listening to, and Writing About Books

Acclaimed Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller joins co-hosts Whitney Terrell and V.V. Ganeshananthan to discuss the ins and outs of being a critic. Miller discusses a recent piece about diversity and representation in audiobook narration. She also talks about reading for pleasure versus work, and why, when she’s not reviewing, she often finds herself listening to authors.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of July.

Sunjeev Sahota’s China Room, Grady Hendrix’s The Final Girl Support Group, S. A. Cosby’s Razorblade Tears, Kristen Radtke’s Seek You, and The Letters of Shirley Jackson all feature among the best reviewed books of the month. Bought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. China...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

2050 Earth Map Predicts Our Gloomy Future Brought by Climate Change

A new interactive map depicts the anticipated impact of climate change and industrial growth on the Earth's surface, providing a sobering forecast of how fragile our world will be by 2050. In addition, Esri's Living Atlas includes a new global land cover map for 2050 that uses satellite images and other data to provide a look into the next three decades.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'Weathering With You' Director Makoto Shinkai Shares Essay About Film's Commentary on Climate Change

We've been provided with an exclusive essay by Makoto Shikai about what it means for filmmakers to make movies about climate change and the younger generation and why he made Weathering With You. His highly successful follow-run to the anime phenomenon You Name, Weathering With You follows a teen named Hodaka who runs away from his rural home and ends up in Tokyo, where he falls for an orphan girl who can control the weather with her prayers.
Books & Literaturesignalscv.com

5 Best Books Written by Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway is one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century. Born in Illinois in the USA in 1899, Hemingway lived a very interesting life and even served as a volunteer in World War I. He worked as a journalist for many years, acting as a foreign correspondent during the Second World War. Following the war, he settled for a time in Paris, and then went on to live in Cuba, and later covered the Spanish Civil War as a reporter. Sadly, when he felt he could no longer write well, Hemingway ended his own life.
Claremont, CAclaremont.ca.us

New - War & Existentialism Book Club

Join the War & Existentialism Book Club to enjoy good books and even better discussions! From the early 1900s to post-WWII, from Kafka to Camus, this book club explores existentialism, absurdism, war, the role of literature, and beautiful prose, among many other topics. This club is currently meeting via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. to discuss the monthly book selection. To sign up, please call the Joslyn Center at (909) 399-5488. Below is the reading list for the rest of the year:
Books & LiteratureElle

Shelf Life: Katie Kitamura

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy