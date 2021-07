In its finale, Disney+’s Loki pulled back the curtain to reveal who’s playing with everyone else’s fates. The episode, “For All Time. Always.”, stylishly provided answers to some questions, but, as is always the case with these things, left several of them unanswered. But that’s okay, because a second season of variants, jet skis, skinny ties, and mischief has already been ordered, and, as we learned this week, there are so many other timelines to consider. Mobius may not remember what happened throughout this spirited, occasionally moving series, but The A.V. Club does. Before we close the file on Loki season one, a few staffers shared their thoughts on the show, that finale, and which Loki variant deserves to have a statue built in their honor.