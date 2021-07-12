Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Johnson tells those racially abusing England stars to ‘crawl back under rock’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPZ32_0aueE9EL00
Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has condemned the racist abuse of England players on social media after their Euro 2020 final defeat, telling those responsible to “crawl back under the rock from which you emerged”.

The UK’s football policing unit has launched an investigation after players were subjected to racist hate online following the Three Lions’ loss to Italy at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who all failed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties, were targeted with racist comments on social media shortly afterwards.

The Prime Minister, the Football Association and the Duke of Cambridge have all condemned the abuse, while England manager Gareth Southgate described the hate directed at the players as “unforgivable”.

During a Downing Street briefing on coronavirus, Mr Johnson said: “To those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say shame on you and I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged.

“Because this entire team played like heroes and I’m sure that this is just the beginning of their achievements, and I say bring on Qatar next year, and let’s also dare to start to hope, together with Ireland, our United Kingdom can host the World Cup in 2030.”

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) has launched an investigation into the racist abuse targeted at players online and said it is working to trace and identify the perpetrators.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs’ Council football policing lead, said: “While we are all disappointed with the result, the England team have behaved impeccably and provided an excellent example in the way they have conducted themselves throughout.

“That is in sad contrast to the utterly vile comments posted on social media, racially abusing our own players following last night’s game.”

Separately, the Metropolitan Police said they had also launched an investigation into the “utterly abhorrent and totally unacceptable” reports of online abuse.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “We have launched a post-event investigation and will actively pursue and investigate offenders and criminal offences.”

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), said the players should not have to experience this “abhorrent behaviour” in a statement posted on Twitter.

The duke, who watched the match at Wembley with Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge, visited the England dressing room after their defeat.

In a tweet written personally by William and posted on the official Kensington Royal account, he said: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “disgusted” by the “vile” racist abuse players were subjected to, writing on Twitter: “It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister of giving licence to the racists who abused the England players, following their stance on players taking the knee.

Ms Patel described footballers taking the knee as “gesture politics” during an interview with GB News last month, in which she also did not condemn football fans who booed players for doing so.

Meanwhile, in a briefing to Westminster reporters last month, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “On taking the knee, specifically, the Prime Minister is more focused on action rather than gestures… but he fully respects the right of those who do choose to peacefully protest to make their feelings known.”

Three days later, however, when asked if Mr Johnson backs players taking the knee, a Number 10 spokesman said: “Yes. The Prime Minister respects the right of all people to peacefully protest and make their feelings known about injustices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiZk3_0aueE9EL00
Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

“The Prime Minister wants to see everybody getting behind the team to cheer them on, not boo.”

Ms Rayner tweeted: “Let me be clear. The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary gave license to the racists who booed the England players and are now racially abusing England players.”

She added they “…are like arsonists complaining about a fire they poured petrol on. Total hypocrites”.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it tries to remove harmful content as quickly as possible and encouraged people to use the tools it offers to block abuse.

A company spokesperson said: “In addition to our work to remove this content, we encourage all players to turn on Hidden Words, a tool which means no-one has to see abuse in their comments or DMs.

“No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we’re committed to keeping our community safe from abuse.”

Twitter said it had proactively removed more than 1,000 posts over the past 24 hours which violated its policy and also taken swift action to permanently suspend a number of accounts.

Football players are regularly subjected to abuse after games, with Rashford and Raheem Sterling among those speaking out against racist hatred.

Following the abuse towards players on Sunday, an FA spokesman called on social media companies to “step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms” and urged the Government to “act quickly” to introduce legislation aimed at tackling online hate.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
82K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Lions#The Football Association#Ukfpu#The Metropolitan Police#Labour#Home#Gb News#Hidden Words
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Royals
News Break
Instagram
Related
EducationPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson says education is ‘silver bullet’ to fix global problems

Boris Johnson has said investment in global education is a “Swiss army knife” for solving “virtually every problem that afflicts humanity”. Speaking at a summit attended by a host of developing world leaders, the Prime Minister said he was “proud” the UK had pledged £430 million last month to the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in the face of “difficult financial circumstances” after the coronavirus pandemic.
SoccerPosted by
CBS News

Police make arrests over racist abuse of England's Black soccer stars

London — Four people have been arrested as part of a hate crime investigation into racist abuse directed at members of the England national soccer team, British police said Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing, and dozens more reports of abuse are being reviewed. England faced off against Italy in...
WorldPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Four arrested in racial abuse of England soccer players

Four people have been arrested in relation to online hate speech targeting Black soccer players on England's national team after its loss to Italy in the European Championship finals. Police said the arrests came as part of an ongoing special investigation into several incidents of racist and offensive comments on...
Footballpunditarena.com

Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis shows support for racially abused England players

Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis showed support for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following the racial abuse they received after the Euro 2020 final. The three England players missed penalties against Italy in Sunday night’s match and they have faced racist abuse online since. Jason Sudeikis shows support for...
SocietyThe Guardian

England’s Bukayo Saka urges social media platforms to act after racial abuse

Bukayo Saka has admitted that he “knew instantly” he would receive racially abusive messages after missing his Euro 2020 final penalty against Italy but vowed that the experience will not “break me”. Saka’s failed spot-kick in the shootout ensured Italy won the tournament after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also...
SocietyBBC

Stone man charged with racially abusing Rio Ferdinand

A man has been charged with racially abusing football pundit and former England player Rio Ferdinand. Jamie Arnold is accused of using racist words and gestures at a match at Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester United on 23 May, West Midlands Police said. The 31-year-old from Stone, Staffordshire, has also been...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Mesut Ozil backs former Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka to bounce back from his Euro 2020 penalty heartache and tells the winger to 'stay strong' after he was targeted with racist abuse

Mesut Ozil has backed his former Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka to bounce back from his Euro 2020 heartbreak and told the forward to 'stay strong' after he was targeted with racist abuse. Saka's miss from the spot saw Italy crowned European Champions with a 3-2 victory in the shoot-out at...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

‘Creative’ scouting can uncover the best Asian talent, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate believes “creative” scouting can help better identify and aid talented players in Asian communities. The Football Association launched the second phase of ‘Bringing Opportunities to Communities’ in 2019, focused on ensuring more people from Asian communities play a bigger part in English football. The governing body...

Comments / 0

Community Policy