SBUX Will Be Expecting An EPS Of $0.76

Several research analysts have already predicted that the stocks of SBUX will be announcing an EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter. According to a report, nine of the investment analysts have already provided estimates into the earnings of the company, with the ball being rolled at $0.72 to stop at $0.79. The EPS reported by the company the previous year was $0.46, which leads to an impressive annual growth rate of about 265.2%. The company will be announcing its next quarterly results on the 27th of July.