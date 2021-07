Baseball's a strange game. Every day you see something new, like Tuesday night in Minnesota when Eric Haase of the Tigers and Mitch Garver of the Twins became the first pair of opposing catchers in MLB history to hit grand slams in the same game. Garver's staked the Twins to a 4-0 lead in the first; Haase's tied the game in the ninth and sparked the Tigers to a 6-5 win.