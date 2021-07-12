Cancel
Lightyear One Prototype Drives 441 Miles On A Single Charge During Test Drive

By Jonny Tiernan
CleanTechnica
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands-based solar electric vehicle company Lightyear has revealed that its Lightyear One prototype car has achieved 441 miles (710km) on a single-charge test drive. We first reported on Lightyear way back in 2017, when it revealed its goal to be one of the first solar-powered electric cars for consumers. The original concept was based around the fact that EV charging infrastructure is still lacking and so placing solar panels on a vehicle can provide some much needed extra range.

