Stagewerx Comedy w/ Nato Green (SF Weekly’s “Best Comedian)

funcheap.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStageWerx presents some of the best comedians in the bay on a weekly comedy showcase every Wednesday!. For Wednesday 7/14, Nightlife on Mars, named Best Underground Comedy Show by SF Magazine, is taking over with another awesome lineup including:. Nato Green (named Best Comedian by SF Weekly) Alexandria Love (SF...

sf.funcheap.com

#Comedy Club#Comedy Show#Comedy Central#Comedians#Nato Green Lrb#Sf Weekly#Nightlife#Sf Magazine#Alexandria Love#Npr#Cobb
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh (Amercia’s Got Talent) Live Comedy in SF

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh is fresh off his standing ovation and four “yeses” on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in June of 2021, but he has been a touring headliner for almost a decade now. Kabir has been featured on Amazon Prime and The Family Guy on Fox. His You Tube Dry Bar Special, Stay Single, has been one of the best-reviewed comedy specials of all of time. Kabir was on Gabriel Iglesias’ Stand Up Revolution on Comedy Central as the lead off comedian on episode 1 of season 3 and was the winner of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, Big Sky Festival, and a finalist in the nationwide NBC Stand Up for Diversity showcase.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Penthouse Comedy (in NYC)

Penthouse comedy show is in Manhattan every Wednesday night with Sesh Comedy for a killer show. Show starts at 8:00 PM featuring NY’s best comedians. Seating starts at 730 PM ET at SESH Comedy at 140 Eldridge Street in the LES. Plus we’re BYOB. Come hang!!!. Please reserve ahead through...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

District Six Comedy Night (Food Trucks + Comedy)

Dang! This event has already taken place.>> Want to see our Top Picks for this week instead?. Thursday, July 22, 2021 - 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Cost: $7.50* District Six (Formerly SoMa StrEat Food Park) | 428 11th Street, San Francisco, CA. SoMaSan Francisco. Submitted by the Event...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Momma’s Boy Comedy (in NYC)

*Please practice social distancing and wear a mask when you are not eating or drinking for your safety and for the safety of those around you*. Momma’s Boy Comedy hosted by Jared Schwartz is back! We’re presenting you with a new weekly installment of comedy featuring comics from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, YouTube, Sirius XM, late night TV, and more.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Don’t Tell Comedy (in LA)

Don’t Tell Comedy has more great shows in store for you all around LA! Come join us for some drinks and laughs in a private, mystery location!. This show is BYOB. Bring your own drinks and snacks!. This show is 21+. This show is outdoors!. 7/23 in North Hollywood 8PM...
New York City, NYthecomedybureau.com

the comedy shop (in NYC)

All groups will be socially distanced from other groups. Audience REQUIRED to wear mask when not eating or drinking. Tables and chairs will be disinfected between shows.
Los Angeles, CAthecomedybureau.com

Comedy in English (near LA)

Join Comedians from The Tonight Show, Conan, Comedy Central etc; as they perform comedy in English to a group of foreign tourists every Sat at 8:30pm PT and Tues at 8:30pm PT at HI – Los Angeles Santa Monica Hostel You never know what to expect!. Featuring: Kiran Deol and...
Musicthecomedybureau.com

An Evening of Music and Comedy with Creed Bratton (in LA)

Mysterious, eccentric, good-hearted, and downright talented are all words that have been used to describe actor and musician Creed Bratton over the years. Creed may be best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award winning, critically acclaimed NBC series “The Office.” For nearly eight years fans worldwide grew to love him as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance director who unapologetically forgets the names of his own co-workers, and says bizarre confusing statements on a regular basis. If Creed was onscreen, laughs were sure to follow. While Creed may be best known for his on-screen antics, he is also an established musician with a career in music that spans nearly five decades, and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. This year Creed is slated to release his 7th full-length album entitled “While the Young Punks Dance,” featuring 10 brand new tracks. The album, produced by Dave Way (Sheryl Crow, Fiona Apple) and Dillon O’Brian, will be available wherever digital downloads are sold on April 6, 2018.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Back Yard Comedy-Park Slope (in NYC)

Best Outdoor Comedy Show in Park Slope! BYOB! Social Distancing + Masks. Limited Seats. Tickets must be purchased before the show. Starts 8PM ET. Comics from all over NYC and beyond who you may have seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Adult Swim, America’s Got Talent and more!. This Week’s...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

This Is My Stop Comedy Show (in NYC)

Free outdoor comedy on a rooftop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn! Every Friday at 8pm. Secret location, fire lineups featuring comics from all over. Anhtriet Tran and Bassam Shawl host this weekly stand-up comedy showcase featuring comedians from Late Night, Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO and more!. Featuring: Eric Frost, Gerrie Lim, Fumi...
PetsRegister Citizen

Sarah Silverman to Host TBS' 'Stupid Pet Tricks,' Based on Iconic David Letterman Segment

The network ordered the series, called “Stupid Pet Tricks,” for 10 half-hour episodes. Production will begin in Los Angeles later this year. Each episode will feature a parade of pets performing the most ridiculous and impressive tricks on a studio stage for a live audience. Filled with comedic bits, games and surprise celebrity guests, the series each week will crown one pet parent and their furry (or scaly) friend with the “Stupidest Trick of the Week.”
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Backyard Buds – Comedy for Women of Color in Cannabis! (in NYC)

We are making people laugh and making an impact in the process!. Women of Color in Cannabis works to make sure women of color have a seat at the table during the legalization process. This is a 420 friendly event, and we will have vendors of all sorts along with some of the best comedians in the game!
TV & Videosdailyutahchronicle.com

Animated Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘Tig Notaro: Drawn’ is a Must-See

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro’s latest stand-up special “Tig Notaro: Drawn” is something we’ve never seen before. Her latest work lands right at the intersection of adult cartoons and stand-up comedy and is the first-ever completely animated stand-up special. The dry sarcasm and storytelling that launched Notaro’s career are...
New York City, NYthecomedybureau.com

Comedy Central at the Knitting Factory (in NYC)

Comedy Central at the Knitting Factory is striving to introduce some of the sharpest, most distinct voices in comedy doing half hours and short sets. This live show features 17 hilarious comedians — (Ian Lara, RB Butcher and Yedoye Travis will be featured Half Hours. Other comics will do 5-7 minutes). Join our incredible comics as they show the comedy world what rising stars look like. The shows are free and huge added bonus there is a free open bar prior to each show (well drinks/beer or wine). This is a 21 and over show. Amazing comedy and free drinks is Comedy Central’s way of helping you celebrate an almost post pandemic Summer in Brooklyn!
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Sweet Action Comedy Presents: Paper Jam (near LA)

Sweet Action Comedy Presents: PAPER JAM! with Adam Conover! Lets Get Sticky!. Celebrity chef DAN PAUSTIAN making another appearance whipping up some of his famous fiddles. KEG from boomtown brewery. And most importantly, ADAM CONOVER from Tru TV’s Adam Ruins Everything will be headlining the darn thing!. Get out of...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Stories About Summer: A Storytelling show by Standup Comedians (in NYC)

A women & lgbtq+ heavy lineup feat. Ashley Gutermuth (Conan), Ann Van Epps (Burbank Comedy Fest), Liz Glaser (Boston Comedy Fest winner) Also, on the lineup Chloe Radcliffe (The Tonight Show), Gabe Pacheco (Sirius XM), Matt Storrs (How was It?) and the one and only James Sueling telling stories about summer through the eyes of stand up comedians at Lark Cafe 7pm.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“No Cover Cabaret” at Skylark

No Cover Cabaret – The best Friday Night Free show in San Francisco. Every single Friday night we bring you the best the Bay Area has to offer in Burlesque, drag, bellydance, variety, comedy, contortion, magic and everything else. Every show is unique and you will never see the same...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Stroy Moyd (Starz, NBC, ABC) Live Comedy Night in SF

Rising comedy star Stroy Moyd celebrates his birthday weekend with a rare night of headlining sets in San Francisco, his first showcase shows in over 16 months. Plus special guest Nindu Kush (HellaFunny, Rebel) Get $10 Early Bird Tickets – w/ promo code FUNCHEAP (normally $15) It all takes place...

