Stagewerx Comedy w/ Nato Green (SF Weekly’s “Best Comedian)

Mysterious, eccentric, good-hearted, and downright talented are all words that have been used to describe actor and musician Creed Bratton over the years. Creed may be best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award winning, critically acclaimed NBC series “The Office.” For nearly eight years fans worldwide grew to love him as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance director who unapologetically forgets the names of his own co-workers, and says bizarre confusing statements on a regular basis. If Creed was onscreen, laughs were sure to follow. While Creed may be best known for his on-screen antics, he is also an established musician with a career in music that spans nearly five decades, and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. This year Creed is slated to release his 7th full-length album entitled “While the Young Punks Dance,” featuring 10 brand new tracks. The album, produced by Dave Way (Sheryl Crow, Fiona Apple) and Dillon O’Brian, will be available wherever digital downloads are sold on April 6, 2018.