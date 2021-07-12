Cancel
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review – Color Us Impressed

By Ben Reeves
Game Informer Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not the kind of person who enjoys spending time with a coloring book. I may have a few artistic bones in my body, but they’re probably broken in multiple places. So, when I first heard about Chicory I was skeptical, because not only does Chicory look like an animated coloring book, but its main mechanic centers on using a magic paintbrush to color a black and white world. However, within minutes, this inventive little gem won me over. Chicory might look like a coloring book, but, at heart, it’s a Zelda-inspired adventure full of humorous dialogue and weighty themes that left me a little glassy-eyed.

