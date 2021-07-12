Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review – Color Us Impressed

B.ARK is a game that’s been on my radar for a while. As a fan of Tic Toc Games, I was hopeful their latest title since Adventures of Pip would be amazing. B.ARK is a shmup all about 4 animal friends fighting against the mechanized forces of the Dark Tide. The game starts with a group of valiant astronauts and their pet pals trying to find safety in space. Things quickly go awry, and the animals are jettisoned to safety in their pods. Meanwhile, the humans are seemingly destroyed by a giant robot squid. After coming out of hypersleep, the 4 animals find refuge and get equipped with powerful ships. Now they have the means to turn the tables on the Dark Tide, and maybe find out what happened to their humans in the process.