Hunter Montgomery: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Making Waves With The Other Guys
After getting last week’s group date rose, Hunter Montgomery is more confident than ever on ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it’s starting to get to some of the other men. After Thomas Jacobs’ elimination on season 17 of The Bachelorette, a new “villain” has emerged. On the July 5 episode, Hunter Montgomery’s cocky attitude began making some waves with the other men in the house. Hunter got Katie Thurston’s group date rose during the July 5 episode, but still made sure to nab some one-on-one time with her at the cocktail party, which rubbed other guys, who didn’t have roses yet, the wrong way.hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 0