Accidents

Firefighters rescue worker trapped nearly 80 feet up in cherry picker truck

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 17 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida conducted an unusual rescue Monday when a worker in a boom lift truck ended up stranded 70 to 80 feet in the air while inside the truck's bucket.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the worker was trapped in the bucket of the cherry picker truck when the lift became stuck with the man 70 to 80 feet over the ground in Orlando.

The nature of the truck's malfunction was unclear.

Firefighters said a second boom truck was brought to the scene and firefighters climbed onto the roof of a nearby business to make contact with the worker, who was not injured.

The department said the worker was being brought back to the ground about an hour after firefighters were called to the scene.

