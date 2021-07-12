Cancel
Lincoln, IL

Only Remaining Local Honor Flight This Year Canceled

By WMAY Newsroom
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another setback for efforts to get local Honor Flights restarted for military veterans. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has canceled the only scheduled flight that was still on its calendar for this year. All other flights had already been canceled but the organization had hoped to take vets out to Washington, DC on October 12th. But it now says that ongoing pandemic protocols and restrictions will make it impossible to provide the full Honor Flight experience to veterans.

