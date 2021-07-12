Developer reveals new renderings as site work begins near Marathon Village

Facebook is now looking to build a huge new, living/working village development right by its already massive Menlo Park headquarters. Once completed the ‘Willow Village’ will look like its own small city. According to Palo Alto Online, it would contain 1,729 housing units, 1.25 million square feet of office space, shopping areas, a grocery store, a 193-room hotel, parks, trails, and a town square. And of course Facebook employees who live there will never ever have to leave!