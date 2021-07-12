Cancel
Real Estate

Developer reveals new renderings as site work begins near Marathon Village

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 17 days ago
After closing a $63 million construction loan, Chartwell Residential is ready to break ground on nearly 400 units by several massive development targets.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Massive Development#Marathon#Construction Loan#Chartwell Residential
