Developer reveals new renderings as site work begins near Marathon Village
After closing a $63 million construction loan, Chartwell Residential is ready to break ground on nearly 400 units by several massive development targets.www.bizjournals.com
After closing a $63 million construction loan, Chartwell Residential is ready to break ground on nearly 400 units by several massive development targets.www.bizjournals.com
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
Comments / 0