'WE ALL QUIT': Burger King sign goes viral after workers walk out of Nebraska restaurant

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — A sign on a Nebraska Burger King has gone viral. Employees and a general manager the Burger King quit reportedly due to poor work conditions, and they used the sign to let the public know. “We all quit,” the sign at the Lincoln Burger King read. “Sorry...

news4sanantonio.com

