DELMARA.- The CDC has now recommended those fully vaccinated wear masks again indoors, in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. Wicomico County is currently in the moderate transmission stage and the health department says that although the area isn’t a big target, the new guidance is something those on the Eastern Shore shouldn’t take lightly. “Even if you are fully vaccinated and you don’t live in a county with substantial or high rates of transmission that you may still chose to wear a mask when you’re in an indoor setting particularly if you know that you had close contact with somebody who’s unvaccinated or someone who would be at a higher risk of complications if they contracted the virus,” said Community Health Nurse for Wicomico County Health Department’s Kate Schulz.