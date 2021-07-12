Geraldine A. (Antosca) Culgin, 91, Retired Brophy & Dunning Elementary School Nurse

FRAMINGHAM – Donna Ruth Devine Hutchinson, 69, peacefully slipped away at home surrounded by her family on August 10, 2020. Donna lives in the hearts of her husband of 42 years, Orin Hutchinson, and her son, Casey Hutchinson, along with his partner, Danielle Gellis, both of San Francisco. Donna was the daughter of the late Harry and Doris (Zimmerman) Devine of Framingham, MA, and is survived by her four sisters: Linda Devine and her husband James Stone of Framingham; Nancy Devine and her partner Scott Gibbons of Ashland, MA; Karen Akins and her husband Fred of Port Townsend, WA; and Patti Devine of Beacon, NY. In addition, Donna is survived by her nieces, Anna (Akins) Lizarraga and her husband Mike Lizarraga, Elena Akins, and Alexandra Akins; also her brother-in-law, Arlen Hutchinson and his wife Deborah Rose of Modesto, CA.