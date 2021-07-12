Cancel
Framingham, MA

Geraldine A. (Antosca) Culgin, 91, Retired Brophy & Dunning Elementary School Nurse

FRAMINGHAM – Geraldine A. (Antosca) Culgin, 91, a longtime resident of Framingham died Sunday, July 11, 2021, with her family at her side following a lengthy illness. Born in Mansfield, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (DePrizio) Antosca, and the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Culgin.

