Forecast: Almond crop to shrink as drought takes hold

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast almond crop for 2021 is about 10% lower than 2020's record crop. Photo by Marcia Cripps via unsplash.com. California almond production is forecast to fall this year as drought conditions plague Central Valley agriculture. Golden State almond farmers are forecast to grow around 2.8 billion meat pounds this...

thebusinessjournal.com

