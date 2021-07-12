Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘Jeopardy!’ Revisits Infamous Moment In American History With ‘On This Day’ Trivia

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvES3_0aueAjaI00

On this day in history… a very formative event took place, somewhere. At the beginning of the month, centuries ago the Founding Fathers solidified America‘s freedom. On the 20th, 1969, Neil Armstrong made one giant leap for mankind. And, as Jeopardy! noted in its On This Day in History trivia, the infamous duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr fired off.

On Sunday, the official Instagram page for Jeopardy! shared a themed #OTD post themed all around the rivalry between Burr and Hamilton that culminated in a 1804 duel between the two. Outsider notes the show’s page heavily preluded this trivia with its previous post all about Broadway musicals based on opening lines. What did many people sing in the comments? “Alexander Hamilton.”

A historic musical tells it all

Some of the most compelling stories are the ones people don’t have to make up or dream. Broadway’s Hamilton follows the remarkable life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, styled, as creator Lin-Manuel Miranda puts it, as a play about “America then, as told by America now.” Its popularity sold out shows and stayed relevant since 2015 that five years later, Disney+ started streaming a recording of the musical. That allowed a lot more viewers to respond to Jeopardy!‘s Saturday prompt, “Think you know your Broadway musicals? See if you can name them from just their opening numbers!”

Naturally, many people responded with lines from the opening number “Alexander Hamilton.” Perhaps expecting this, Jeopardy! ended up presenting the perfect setup to lead into its next post the following day. This time, it would be historical trivia that lined up with the date July 11, 1804, when he and his arch rival Aaron Burr engaged in a duel that would ultimately see Hamilton slain.

‘Jeopardy!’ explores the infamous duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr

The following day, now that many Jeopardy! fans were put into a Hamilton mood, the gameshow page then posted trivia for On This Day in History. “Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton’s infamous duel took place #OTD in 1804,” the post reads. The photo, a closeup artistic rendering of Hamilton, further shares, “Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton were longtime political foes, but the final straw that led to their fatal duel in 1804 was a newspaper report of Hamilton uttering a “despicable opinion” of Burr.”

Though the two New York politicians would work together in some common ground, their rivalry began in 1791 when Burr won a United States Senate, beating Hamilton’s father-in-law and Federalist supporter Philip Schuyler. In contrast, Burr belonged to the Democratic-Republican party, who stood in opposition to Federalist policies.

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Philip Schuyler
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Infamous#American History#On This Day#Otd#Broadway#United States#Senate#Federalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Just In: Infomercial Star Ron Popeil Dies At 86

Infomercial star Ron Popeil is dead at age 86. He suffered a medical emergency and died the following morning. We remember him for popularizing phrases such as “But wait, there’s more!”. It has been reported that well-known infomercial star Ron Popeil has died at the age of 86. Popeil had...
TV SeriesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Dynasty’ Officially Ended After This Happened

I’m not a gambling man, but I’m willing to bet a show like Dynasty has some shocking secrets to uncover. This drama really struck gold – or, I should say oil, black gold is the term – between giving even Dallas a run for its money, and literally shaping American fashion in the 1980s, Dynasty was a powerhouse program with lots of secrets to reveal.
Posted by
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘The Love Boat’ Then And Now 2021

Welcome aboard The Love Boat! This truly escapist 70s content was centered around a luxury passenger cruise ship and its crew. Nearly every up and coming or even A-List – 1970s actor appeared in at least one episode of The Love Boat, as each episode needs new guests. This show is a time capsule to the late 70s, with the fashion and mood to match. Executive produced by Aaron Spelling might have made some magical deal for exceptional creativity, as he already had helped create Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angels, and it seemed about 70% of all programs.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Being Mary’ Documentary Explores The Incredible Life And Story Of Mary Tyler Moore

Decades past proved formative years for the birth, growth, and trajectory of television entertainment. While technological milestones were being crossed, members of the industry created some of the most memorable programs and characters that still stand the test of time. One star shines ever bright in Mary Tyler Moore, whose life will be more deeply explored in the upcoming documentary, Being Mary.
MoviesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Bewitched’ Secrets You Won’t Believe

Oh my stars, do you believe in magic? Bewitched made it so, and as we watched spellbound Samantha with the twitch of her nose, a little magic found us, on the other side of the television screen. So how did they even decide on the nose twitch? And those practical effects, how were they done?
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Calls Childhood Neighbor For Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler recently called his childhood neighbor, and crush, for her 101st birthday – how sweet! Florence Keller just turned 101 years old. She lives in New York City in the same apartment building as then-10-year-old Winkler in 1955. Natalie Liebovits-Zaidenberg, Florence’s granddaughter, grew up on hearing the stories on how Winkler had the hots for Keller all those years ago as he grew into his own celebrity status.
POTUSPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Today’ Show Recently Had Its Smallest Audience In 30 Years

The Today Show recently had its smallest audience in 30 years as it experienced a devastating drop in viewership. “It’s a total fiasco,” a longtime veteran of the show said to Fox News. “The show has lost its role [as a] cultural touchstone,” the source adds. “There are obviously bigger industry trends at play but the show is a non-factor.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy