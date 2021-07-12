San Diego Padres pick Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps in the Round 3 of 2021 MLB draft

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleArkansas star reliever Kevin Kopps was drafted in the third round with the 99th pick of the 2021 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres on Monday. One of the most dominant pitchers in recent memory, Kopps went 12-1 and made a team-high 33 appearances in 2021, with his lone loss coming in the Fayetteville Super Regional finale against NC State, when he made a rare start and threw 118 pitches.

