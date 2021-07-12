San Diego Padres pick Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps in the Round 3 of 2021 MLB draft

It would be an interesting pivot from being all-in otherwise, but the San Diego Padres are apparently open to trading Eric Hosmer. Amid a run of win-now moves, it’s easy to forget the first sign the San Diego Padres were ready to compete. The eight-year, $144 million deal they gave to first baseman Eric Hosmer after the 2017 season was that move. Now amid multiple reports indicating as much, the Padres seem to be open to trading Hosmer as he has surfaced in recent trade talks.