Disability Network Northern Michigan Peer Support Groups and Summer Events

The Disability Network Northern Michigan based in Traverse City has several peer support groups and events going through summer into the fall season. Starting with men’s and women’s support groups every Monday and even virtual quarantine cooking classes on Tuesdays, are just a few events on the agenda.

Staff with Disability Network Northern Michigan stress that although the support groups and events are free, they do screen people wanting to take part since the organization focuses solely on those with disabilities in 17 northern Michigan counties.

If you would like more information about the specifics with the peer support groups and events check out the Zoom video poste above.

For a complete rundown and schedule of support events through July and into fall click here.

You call to register for the support groups and events: (231) 922-0903.