Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Disability Network Northern Michigan Peer Support Groups and Summer Events

By Melissa Smith
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 17 days ago

The Disability Network Northern Michigan based in Traverse City has several peer support groups and events going through summer into the fall season. Starting with men’s and women’s support groups every Monday and even virtual quarantine cooking classes on Tuesdays, are just a few events on the agenda.

Staff with Disability Network Northern Michigan stress that although the support groups and events are free, they do screen people wanting to take part since the organization focuses solely on those with disabilities in 17 northern Michigan counties.

If you would like more information about the specifics with the peer support groups and events check out the Zoom video poste above.

For a complete rundown and schedule of support events through July and into fall click here.

You call to register for the support groups and events: (231) 922-0903.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peer Support#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Owner of Four Green Fields Farm Adds Charm to Big Rapids

It’s not uncommon to see a horse and carriage on Mackinac Island… but Big Rapids?. Kevin Courtney, owner of Four Green Fields Farm, is no stranger to bringing unique and fun activities to the Mecosta County Area. In June, he was gifted a horse carriage by a friend, which sparked his next big idea. Now, he spends his Friday evenings in downtown Big Rapids, offering rides to the public.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

The Accidentals’ 2021 Fall Tour and Latest Album Release Date

On September 29th, multi-faceted folk-rockers The Accidentals will kick off a long-awaited U.S. tour in their home state of Michigan. Joined by their friend and collaborator Sawyer Fredericks,. this co-bill tour will take the female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio throughout Michigan and the Midwest before heading east for a southerly jaunt...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Preventing Diabetes

Pancreatitis is a painful inflammation of the pancreas. It’s sometimes associated with older people but there is another form of pancreatitis. One that is hereditary and impacts infants and children. There is no cure, and often, these kids are left enduring a lifetime of pain. Now, there is a new...
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

This Weeks US and Michigan Unemployment Rates

The number of Americans looking for unemployment benefits fell last week. The Labor Department says jobless claims dropped by 24,000 last week. But claims are still high by historic standards. In Michigan last week, more than 21,000 people applied for unemployment benefits. It’s 182 more than the week before. Michigan...
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan In Focus: Theresa Machuta

In some of the scariest moments of our lives we sometimes look up to the sky and hope for an angel. When Rick and Therese Machuta were in one of those situations they found the angels right in front of them. Corey Adkins explains in this week’s Northern Michigan In...
AdvocacyPosted by
9&10 News

Bay Mills Indian Community Gathers for Arrival of 24-Foot Totem Pole

The Bay Mills Indian Community came together at Fort Michilimackinac Park Tuesday to celebrate the arrival of a 24-foot tall totem pole and self-reflection. The totem pole has been on a journey to Washington, D.C., and has traveled across the country. Fort Michilimackinac Park was the 114th and final stop for the totem pole before reaching its destination. The totem pole symbolizes the spirts of land, leadership, and togetherness as it travels. The Bay Mills Indian Community also took the opportunity to discuss the ongoing issues with the Line 5 Pipeline.
Mount Pleasant, MIPosted by
9&10 News

CMU Receives Over $75 Million In Covid-19 Relief Funding

MOUNT PLEASANT – Central Michigan University has received over $76.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding. The university says most of the money has gone back to the students. “There is nothing that can really replace the lost time, that lost college experience for our students,” said Nick Long, Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services at CMU.
AdvocacyPosted by
9&10 News

ArtBright School Supply Kit Giveaway

ArtBright is hosting another School Supply Kit Giveaway this summer to families that are in financial need and have vulnerable youth or children with disabilities living at home age 12 and under. Qualified families can register on ArtBright’s Facebook page for the limited free kits following registration instructions. School Supply...
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Supplemental COVID-19 Relief Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a $385 million supplemental COVID-19 relief funding bill on Monday. Two thirds of the money will go to helping Michigan hospitals and long-term care facilities recover financially from the pandemic. All but $17 million of the funding is from federal COVID-19 relief aid. As part of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy