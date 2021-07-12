Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Two Arrested On Violation Warrants Over The Weekend

Two men were arrested on violation warrants over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Trondamion Andrezhel Cleveland was taken into custody at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, on East Industrial Drive on a parole violation warrant. Aware Cleveland was at the location and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Sulphur Springs Police Departmennt Sgt. Brandon Mayes contacted the man and took him to jail on the charge.

