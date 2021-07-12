Two Arrested On Violation Warrants Over The Weekend

At 13 individuals were jailed in Hopkins County on controlled substance and marijuana charges between July 15 and July 24, 2021. Whitney Renee Armstrong was arrested at 7:59 p.m. July 23, 2021, on a warrant for bond forfeiture on a June 1, 2020 possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge. The 19-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on West Main Street in Cumby by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies J. Davis and S. Steward, who were aware she had the outstanding warrant and took her into custody on the charge. She remained in Hopkins County jail Saturday, July 24, 2021, in lieu of the $10,0000 bond on the charge, according to jail reports.