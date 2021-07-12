Two Arrested On Violation Warrants Over The Weekend
Two men were arrested on violation warrants over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Trondamion Andrezhel Cleveland was taken into custody at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, on East Industrial Drive on a parole violation warrant. Aware Cleveland was at the location and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Sulphur Springs Police Departmennt Sgt. Brandon Mayes contacted the man and took him to jail on the charge.www.ksstradio.com
