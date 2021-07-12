Nelly becomes YouTube Billion View Club member

The Kid Laroi has released a music video for his new track “Not Sober,” featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino. The song comes off the singer’s new EP, F*uck Love (Over You), which is out now. In the video, directed by Steve Cannon, Polo G and Stunna Gambino join The Kid Laroi on a Los Angeles rooftop and outside an apartment building to offer their verses. F*uck Love (Over You) also includes The Kid Laroi’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” which got a music video directed by Colin Tilley. The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others. Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.” F*uck Love (Over You) is the third and final installment in The Kid Laroi’s recent series of EPs, which has also included F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage).