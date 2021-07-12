Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Nelly becomes YouTube Billion View Club member

By Buddy Iahn
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dilemma” video hits one billion views on platform. UMe/Republic has announced that Nelly’s single “Dilemma” is now officially part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. “It is both humbling and what every artist hopes for, to see your work from 20 years ago still getting such love from fans old and...

CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BLACKPINK Rosé's 'On the Ground' hits 200 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK Rosé's song "On The Ground", the title track of her solo album '-R-', hit 200 million views on YouTube. According to YG Entertainment, Rosé's "On The Ground" music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, as of July 13th at 4:56AM KST. Rosé, as a solo artist, has achieved this just 123 days since the release of her solo album on March 12th.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Taps Polo G, Stunna Gambino for ‘Not Sober’ Music Video

The Kid Laroi has released a music video for his new track “Not Sober,” featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino. The song comes off the singer’s new EP, F*uck Love (Over You), which is out now. In the video, directed by Steve Cannon, Polo G and Stunna Gambino join The Kid Laroi on a Los Angeles rooftop and outside an apartment building to offer their verses. F*uck Love (Over You) also includes The Kid Laroi’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” which got a music video directed by Colin Tilley. The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others. Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.” F*uck Love (Over You) is the third and final installment in The Kid Laroi’s recent series of EPs, which has also included F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage).
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Kem unveils ‘Lie To Me’ remix featuring Wiz Khalifa

R&B superstar Kem teams up with multi-Platinum, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa on the remix of Kem’s chart-topping single “Lie To Me.” The two legendary artists unveiled the official video for the track. In the video, which was directed by Gerald Isaac, Kem’s love awakens in an elegant mansion to find an array of romantic gifts. The camera glides through the home as Kem and Wiz serenade her on a sunny Southern California day.
MusicGenius

From Ricky Martin to Fat Joe: How Behind the Music Impacted Pop Culture

Behind the Music premiered in 1997 where it quickly became known for lifting the veil for an extensive review of music’s greatest tales. Today, the show is back so Genius decided to take a look at the monumental impact of Behind the Music’s storytelling. In the Behind the Music reboot,...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

DJ Snake releases ‘You Are My High’

Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake unveils his latest release with new track “You Are My High.” On this record, the boundary-pushing disruptor fuses elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B funk to create a woozy electronic soundscape sure to be heard across the world this summer. The song, which samples...
Behind Viral Videosguttenbergpress.com

TikTok and YouTube sensation, 17, to headline blues fest

A 17-year-old who is stirring up social media commotion with her vocal prowess and throwback style will headline the Prairie Dog Blues Festival this weekend. Self-labeled a cross between Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse, TikTok and YouTube sensation Vella is coming to Prairie du Chien. She will take the 23rd annual blues fest stage Saturday night, July 31, at 10:30.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Visits Hotel Where Whitney Houston Died: "Taking Me A Bath"

Eight years ago, the death of Whitney Houston shocked the world. It was in February 2012 when the celebrated singer made appearances ahead of the Grammy Award ceremony, including visiting with Brandy and Monica to rehearse for Clive Davis's coveted pre-Grammy gala. Sadly, Houston was found unresponsive in her Beverly Hilton Hotel room, submerged in the bathtub. She was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

BTS Launch ‘Permission to Dance’ Video Challenge Exclusively on YouTube Shorts

YouTube has turned to K-pop megastars BTS — and their global ARMY fanbase — to juice up the platform’s Shorts video-clips feature. BTS and YouTube officially announced the Permission to Dance Challenge, inviting people around the world to record and share their own 15-second versions of the group’s music video for their recently released hit. The challenge starts Friday, July 23, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 14, exclusively on YouTube Shorts. BTS previously teased the challenge in a YouTube Shorts video on July 9. What’s the prize? As part of the challenge, BTS will spotlight some of their favorite YouTube Shorts entries...
Musichellokpop.com

BTS Joins Spotify’s Billions Club With “Dynamite”

Congratulations to BTS for bagging a brand-new historic record!. Sweeping the music charts around the world, BTS has recently added yet another remarkable accolade. Just recently, Spotify announced that the K-pop septet is now officially part of the platform’s Billions Club. The world’s largest music streaming company shared that the group’s English bop “Dynamite” surpassed one billion streams.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Ozzy Osbourne celebrating ‘No More Tears’ 30th anniversary

Two special vinyl editions will compliment digital reissue. More than 30 years after its release, Ozzy Osbourne’s sixth solo album–the Top 10 (No. 7) and quadruple platinum No More Tears will be celebrated with an expanded digital audio album due out September 17th via Sony Music. Two special editions — a 2 LP black vinyl version and a special 180-gram yellow and red 2 LP vinyl version with a specially created booklet available exclusively at Tower Records — will be released simultaneously.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lovers & Friends Fest Announces 2022 Lineup: Usher, TLC, Lauryn Hill, Nelly, More

The much talked about Lovers & Friends Fest is officially back. When the original festival was announced in 2020, there was a lot of excitement on social media as it brought nostalgic feelings to fans with a lineup of artists who defined the 2000s era of music. But due to Covid, the event was washed away. However, Live Nation, Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee have announced today that the festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch

It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...

