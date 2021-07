Ramla ali – the first female professional boxer from Somalia; selected by the Duchess of Sussex to be on her Forces for Change Vogue cover – is often asked what it took to get to where she is today. ‘It’s not natural talent or support. It’s a ruthless refusal to quit,’ says the 31-year-old, who fled civil war in Somalia as a child, arrived in the UK as a refugee and then learned to box in secret in east London because her family disapproved.