Henry County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENRY...SOUTHERN CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ At 316 PM EDT/216 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blakely, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Blakely, Columbia, Bellville, Haleburg, Harrisons Mill, Shorterville, Walter F. George Lock And Dam, Barnes, Hardwickburg, Zetto, Hayes, Rock Hill, Miller, Ferrell Crossroads, Willis Crossroads, Kolomoki Mounds Sp and Hilton.

alerts.weather.gov

