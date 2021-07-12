Cancel
Miller County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Miller by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Miller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MILLER AND NORTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 238 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Colquitt, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Blakely, Arlington, Douglasville, Centerville, Damascus, Mayhaw, Boykin, Cuba, Enterprise, Harmony Church Rd/hwy 45, Early Co A/p, Old Damascus, Jeterville, Hentown and Rowena.

