Cleveland, OH

Drake Bell Victim Calls Him 'The Epitome Of Evil,' Actor Sentenced To Two Years Probation After Guilty Child Endangerment Plea

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Bell has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to two charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. During his virtual appearance at a Cleveland, Ohio, court on Monday, July 12, the actor was sentenced to probation and 200 hours of community service, it was reported. Bell's sexual offender report will also reportedly be submitted again for re-evaluation on whether he should be required to undergo further counseling.

