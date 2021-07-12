Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 316 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kissimmee, moving west at 20 mph. Several boundaries are moving in all directions and additional development of new showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake, Celebration and West Lake Toho.