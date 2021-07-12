Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 316 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kissimmee, moving west at 20 mph. Several boundaries are moving in all directions and additional development of new showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake, Celebration and West Lake Toho.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Lake, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Saint Cloud, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#West Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy