Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 156 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Calvert, or 20 miles east of Citronelle, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Monroe, northeastern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin and southeastern Clarke Counties.