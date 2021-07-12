Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

65 Biggest Sports Contracts Ever

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 17 days ago

In the late 1950s, New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra paid the bills by working in the offseason as a waiter. This was not uncommon. Shortly after shutting out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 1966 World Series, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer supplemented his income to the tune of $150 a week selling suits at a men’s clothing store. NFL legend Jim Brown held a side gig as a sales rep with Pepsi, Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle sold insurance and Dodgers outfielder Carl Furillo ran a deli.

Find out: The Richest Athletes in the World
Check: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Today’s top players don’t have to worry about working a side gig in the offseason. Nine-figure contracts, once unheard of, are now the norm for the biggest sports stars. Some of the largest contracts are spread out over a dozen years or more. Other athletes collect much more quickly, raking in untold riches in a little more than two years.

In this study, GOBankingRates aggregated noteworthy contracts across multiple sports and ranked the most lucrative ones in descending order, from lowest to highest. The study used data from Spotrac, MLB and ESPN to dig into the contracts further. Boxing, baseball and basketball contracts came out on top. In some cases, more than one player tied with the same contract value, so readers should expect to see some values repeated.

Keep reading to find out which players inked the deals that made them the highest-paid athletes in history .

Last updated: July 12, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvfA4_0aue9GB500

65. Jamal Murray

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Denver Nuggets
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $158,253,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024)
    • Average per year: $31,650,600
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

Learn: How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 43 More of the Wealthiest Golfers of All Time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRcjj_0aue9GB500

64. Brandon Ingram

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Small forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New Orleans Pelicans
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $158,253,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024)
    • Average per year: $31,650,600
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

See: Injuries Cost These 13 Athletes a Fortune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hczf_0aue9GB500

63. Kristaps Porziņģis

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Power forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Dallas Mavericks
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $158,253,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years ( 2019–2024)
    • Average per year: $31,650,600
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of Contract: Current

Know more: Most Successful Athlete From Every Decade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4ZwA_0aue9GB500

62. Karl-Anthony Towns

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Center
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Minnesota Timberwolves
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $158,253,000
    • Length of Contract: 5 years ( 2019-2024)
    • Average per year: $31,650,600
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of Contract: Current

Explore: Pro Athletes Who Have Lost Millions of Dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVnBs_0aue9GB500

61. Devin Booker

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Shooting guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Phoenix Suns
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $158,253,000
    • Length of Contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
    • Average per year: $31,650,600
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

Read: Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yFOV_0aue9GB500

60. Buster Posey

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Catcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: San Francisco Giants
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $159,000,000
    • Length of contract: 8 years (2013-2021)
    • Average per year: $19,875,000
    • Signing bonus: $7,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IZfv_0aue9GB500

59. Chris Paul

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Houston Rockets
    • Current team/status (if different): Phoenix Suns
    • Value: $159,730,592
    • Length of contract: 4 years (2018-2022)
    • Average per year: $39,932,648
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bD4NC_0aue9GB500

58. Matt Kemp

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Left field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers
    • Current team/status (if different): Miami Marlins
    • Value: $160,000,000
    • Length of contract: 2012-2019
    • Average per year: $20,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $2,000,000
    • End of contract: Released
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvxmG_0aue9GB500

57. Manny Ramírez

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Left field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Boston Red Sox
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $160,000,000
    • Length of contract: 8 years (2001-2008)
    • Average per year: $20,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Retired

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xWYO_0aue9GB500

56. Dak Prescott

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Football
    • Position: Quarterback
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Dallas Cowboys
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $160,000,000
    • Length of contract: 4 years (2021 - 2024)
    • Average per year: $40,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $10 million
    • End of contract: Upcoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lrwiw_0aue9GB500

55. Chris Davis

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: First base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Baltimore Orioles
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $161,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2022)
    • Average per year: $23,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

Suggestion: The 22 Highest-Grossing Movies Starring Athletes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZUbu_0aue9GB500

54. CC Sabathia

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $161,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2009-2015)
    • Average per year: $23,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Retired
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjLsY_0aue9GB500

53. Jayson Tatum

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Power forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Boston Celtics
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $163,000,590
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $32,600,118
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Upcoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vc4C_0aue9GB500

52. Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Power forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Miami Heat
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $163,000,590
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $32,600,118
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Upcoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVYzH_0aue9GB500

51. Donovan Mitchell

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Shooting guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Utah Jazz
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $163,000,590
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $32,600,118
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Upcoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3kZl_0aue9GB500

50. De'Aaron Fox

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Sacramento Kings
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $163,000,590
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $32,600,118
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Upcoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AK2do_0aue9GB500

49. José Altuve

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Second base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Houston Astros
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $163,500,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2018-2024)
    • Average per year: $23,357,143
    • Signing bonus: $21,000,000
    • End of contract: Current

Check out: LeBron James and More of the Richest Athletes Younger Than 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tqq3n_0aue9GB500

48. Kevin Durant

  • Player information
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Small forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors
    • Current team/status (if different): Brooklyn Nets
    • Value: $164,255,700
    • Length of contract: 2019-2023
    • Average per year: $41,063,925
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

47. Jamal Murray

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Denver Nuggets
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $169,650,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2020–2025)
    • Average per year: $33,930,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElBUJ_0aue9GB500

46. John Wall

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Washington Wizards
    • Value: $171,131,520
    • Years in effect: 4 years (2019-2023)
    • Average per year: $42,782,880
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmyqI_0aue9GB500

45. Blake Griffin

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Power forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Clippers
    • Current team/status (if different): Detroit Pistons
    • Value: $171,174,820
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2017-2022)
    • Average per year: $34,234,964
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vg2al_0aue9GB500

44. Stephen Strasburg

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $175,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2023)
    • Average per year: $25,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $10,000,000
    • End of contract: Opted out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5iRP_0aue9GB500

43. Félix Hernández

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Seattle Mariners
    • Current team/status (if different): Atlanta Braves
    • Value: $175,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2013-2019)
    • Average per year: $25,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $6,000,000
    • End of contract: Expired, not revisited

Find out: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogIP0_0aue9GB500

42. Ben Simmons

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Philadelphia 76ers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $169,650,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2025)
    • Average per year: $33,930,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sK7a2_0aue9GB500

41. Khris Middleton

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Small forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Bucks
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $177,500,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
    • Average per year: $35,500,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFgjQ_0aue9GB500

40. Mark Teixeira

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: First base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $180,000,000
    • Length of contract: 8 years (2009-2016)
    • Average per year: $22,500,000
    • Signing bonus: $5,000,000
    • End of contract: Expired/retired
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vG1LI_0aue9GB500

39. Justin Verlander

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: contract signed with the Detroit Tigers
    • Current team/status (if different): Houston Astros
    • Value: $180,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2013-2019)
    • Average per year: $25,714,286
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Expired, followed by extension
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkZV8_0aue9GB500

38. Tobias Harris

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Small forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Philadelphia 76ers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $180,000,000
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
    • Average per year: $36,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlFLw_0aue9GB500

37. Joe Mauer

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: First base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Minnesota Twins
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $184,000,000
    • Length of contract: 2011-2018
    • Average per year: $23,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Expired

Check out: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v8V5_0aue9GB500

36. Jason Heyward

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Right field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Chicago Cubs
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $184,000,000
    • Length of contract: 8 years (2016-2023)
    • Average per year: $23,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $20,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYcYs_0aue9GB500

35. Christian Yelich

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Left field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Brewers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $215,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2028)
    • Average per year: $23,888,889
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqwSX_0aue9GB500

34. Derek Jeter

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Shortstop
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $189,000,000
    • Length of contract: 2001-2010
    • Average per year: $18,900,000
    • Signing bonus: $16,000,000
    • End of contract: Expired, followed by extension
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOkFm_0aue9GB500

33. Anthony Davis

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Power forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Lakers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $189,903,600
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024)
    • Average per year: $37,980,720
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27R7FR_0aue9GB500

32. Klay Thompson

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Shooting guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $189,903,600
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
    • Average per year: $37,980,720
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4C9y_0aue9GB500

31. Damian Lillard

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Portland Trail Blazers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $196,000,000
    • Length of contract: 4 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $49,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Upcoming

See: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCwXX_0aue9GB500

30. Stephen Curry

  • Player information
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $201,158,790
    • Length of contract: 4 years (2017-2022)
    • Average per year: $40,231,758
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h5wu_0aue9GB500

29. Rudy Gobert

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Center
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Utah Jazz
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $205,000,002
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $41,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFuiq_0aue9GB500

28. Zack Greinke

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Arizona Diamondbacks
    • Current team/status (if different): Houston Astros
    • Value: $206,500,000
    • Length of contract: 6 years (2016-2021)
    • Average per year: $34,416,667
    • Signing bonus: $18,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTu6j_0aue9GB500

27. Russell Westbrook

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Point guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Oklahoma City Thunder
    • Current team/status (if different): Houston Rockets
    • Value: $206,794,070
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2018-2023)
    • Average per year: $41,358,814
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQ3Ss_0aue9GB500

26. Max Scherzer

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $210,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2015-2021)
    • Average per year: $30,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $50,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i3RR_0aue9GB500

25. Prince Fielder

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Designated hitter
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Detroit Tigers
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $214,000,000
    • Length of contract: 9 years (2012-2020)
    • Average per year: $23,777,778
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Released/retired

Read: The Biggest Bargain on Every NFL Roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMTOB_0aue9GB500

24. Clayton Kershaw

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $215,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2014-2020)
    • Average per year: $30,714,286
    • Signing bonus: $18,000,000
    • End of contract: Opted out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078vF3_0aue9GB500

23. David Price

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Boston Red Sox
    • Current team/status (if different): Los Angeles Dodgers
    • Value: $217,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2022)
    • Average per year: $31,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXXDy_0aue9GB500

22. Joey Votto

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: First base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Cincinnati Reds
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $225,000,000
    • Length of contract: 10 years (2014-2024)
    • Average per year: $22,500,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyIGB_0aue9GB500

21. James Harden

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Shooting guard
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Houston Rockets
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $228,000,000
    • Length of contract: 6 years (2017-2023)
    • Average per year: $38,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVBLs_0aue9GB500

20. Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Basketball
    • Position: Power forward
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Bucs
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $228,200,826
    • Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
    • Average per year: $45,640,165
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Upcoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N2sE_0aue9GB500

19. Robinson Canó

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Second base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Seattle Mariners
    • Current team/status (if different): New York Mets
    • Value: $240,000,000
    • Length of contract: 10 years (2014-2023)
    • Average per year: $24,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

Know more: How Much Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Other QBs Make Per Career TD Thrown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARM8X_0aue9GB500

18. Albert Pujols

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Designated hitter
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $240,000,000
    • Length of contract: 10 years (2012-2021)
    • Average per year: $24,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Released, signed smaller contract with Dodgers

17. Stephen Strasburg

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $245,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2026)
    • Average per year: $35,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGcWB_0aue9GB500

16. Anthony Rendon

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Third base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $245,000,000
    • Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2026)
    • Average per year: $35,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $4,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkN9k_0aue9GB500

15. Miguel Cabrera

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Designated hitter
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Detroit Tigers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $248,000,000
    • Length of contract: 8 years (2016-2023)
    • Average per year: $31,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ni5rK_0aue9GB500

14. Alex Rodriguez

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Designated hitter
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Texas Rangers
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $252,000,000
    • Length of contract: 2001-2010
    • Average per year: $25,200,000
    • Signing bonus: $10,000,000
    • End of contract: Opted out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnV01_0aue9GB500

13. Nolan Arenado

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Third base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Colorado Rockies
    • Current team/status (if different): St. Louis Cardinals
    • Value: $260,000,000
    • Length of contract: 8 years (2019-2026)
    • Average per year: $32,500,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current

Read: 13 NFL Players Who Lost Millions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJmNt_0aue9GB500

12. Alex Rodriguez

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Designated hitter
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
    • Current team/status (if different): Retired
    • Value: $275,000,000
    • Years in effect: 10 years (2008-2017)
    • Average per year: $27,500,000
    • Signing bonus: $10,000,000
    • End of contract: Released/retired
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHJd4_0aue9GB500

11. Manny Machado

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Third base
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: San Diego Padres
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $300,000,000
    • Length of contract: 10 years (2019-2028)
    • Average per year: $30,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $20,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNFJJ_0aue9GB500

10. Gerrit Cole

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $324,000,000
    • Length of contract: 9 years (2020-2028)
    • Average per year: $36,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAOqa_0aue9GB500

9. Giancarlo Stanton

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Designated hitter
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Miami Marlins
    • Current team/status (if different): New York Yankees
    • Value: $325,000,000
    • Length of contract: 13 years (2015-2027)
    • Average per year: $25,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SG24v_0aue9GB500

8. Bryce Harper

  • Player information
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Right field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Philadelphia Phillies
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $330,000,000
    • Length of contract: 13 years (2019-2031)
    • Average per year: $25,384,615
    • Signing bonus: $20,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yVc2_0aue9GB500

7. Fernando Tatis Jr.

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Short stop
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: San Diego
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $340,000,000
    • Length of contract: 14 years (2021-2034)
    • Average per year: $24,285,714
    • Signing bonus: $10,000,000
    • End of contract: Current

Find out: Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1HUa_0aue9GB500

6. Francisco Lindor

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Short stop
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: New York Mets
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $341,000,000
    • Length of contract: 10 years (2021-2031)
    • Average per year: $34,100,000
    • Signing bonus: $21,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4DrJ_0aue9GB500

5. Mookie Betts

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Right field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $365,000,000
    • Length of contract: 12 years (2020-2032)
    • Average per year: $30,416,667
    • Signing bonus: $65,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfNUA_0aue9GB500

4. Canelo Álvarez

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Boxing
    • Position: N/A
  • Contract:
    • Streaming service: DAZN
    • Value: $365,000,000
    • Years in effect: 5 years (2018-2023)
    • Average per year: $73,000,000
    • Signing bonus: N/A
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MGtC_0aue9GB500

3. Mike Trout

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Baseball
    • Position: Center field
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $426,500,000
    • Length of contract: 12 years (2019-2030)
    • Average per year: $35,541,667
    • Signing bonus: $20,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bOMl_0aue9GB500

2. Patrick Mahomes

  • Player information:
    • Sport: Football
    • Position: Quarterback
  • Contract:
    • Team at time of signing: Kansas City Chiefs
    • Current team/status (if different): N/A
    • Value: $450,000,000
    • Length of contract: 10 years (2020-2031)
    • Average per year: $45,000,000
    • Signing bonus: $10,000,000
    • End of contract: Current
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1xs7_0aue9GB500

    1. Floyd Mayweather

    • Player information:
      • Sport: Boxing
      • Position: N/A
    • Contract:
      • Streaming service: Showtime/CBS
      • Value: $450,000,000
      • Length of contract: 2.5 years (2013-2015)
      • Average per year: $180,000,000
      • Signing bonus: N/A
      • End of contract: Retired with scattered fights, runs own production company
    More from GoBankingRates

    Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Photo disclaimer: Please note that photos are for representation purposes only and may not reflect the athlete's current team.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 65 Biggest Sports Contracts Ever

    Comments / 0

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    40K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    9M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Utah State
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Yankees#Miami Heat#Cowboys#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Hall Of Fame#The Richest Athletes#Spotrac#Mlb#Espn#Denver Nuggets Current#N A Value#Dallas Mavericks Current#Phoenix Suns Current#Houston Rockets Current#Phoenix Suns Value#Miami Marlins Value#Boston Red Sox Current
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    MLB Teams
    Detroit Tigers
    MLB Teams
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    News Break
    NFL
    MLB Teams
    New York Yankees
    MLB Teams
    Houston Astros
    News Break
    Baseball
    News Break
    Pepsi
    News Break
    Sports
    Related
    MLBPosted by
    The Spun

    Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

    It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
    NBAPosted by
    The Spun

    Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

    Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
    NBAPosted by
    FanSided

    Updated lineup after Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers

    After the Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers, what does the lineup in Los Angeles look like and where are the remaining holes on the roster?. Who needs the NBA Draft when you can have a giant trade. The Lakers saw basketball’s biggest offseason night and promptly waved it off. Sure,...
    NFLPopculture

    Aaron Rodgers Signs New Contract With Green Bay Packers

    Aaron Rodgers has signed a new contract with the Green Bay Packers. According to multiple reports, Rodgers signed a reworked deal that includes a year taking off his previous contract. Additionally, "Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers' signing bonus," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
    SportsPosted by
    Fox Sports Radio

    Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

    Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
    NFLPosted by
    The Spun

    Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

    For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
    NBAPosted by
    Larry Brown Sports

    Spurs open to sending DeMar DeRozan to Lakers in sign-and-trade?

    DeMar DeRozan has openly said that he would love to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the only way for that to happen would be by way of a sign-and-trade. While there has been skepticism that the San Antonio Spurs would be open to making a deal with their Western Conference rival, it is apparently not out of the question.
    NBAPosted by
    FanSided

    3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

    The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
    NBAPosted by
    FanSided

    Phoenix Suns: 3 Players Who Just Played Their Last Game with PHX

    The Phoenix Suns and their dream ride through to the NBA Finals stalled just before reaching its glorious destination, with the team unable to carry on and win their first ever championship, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks after six games. Even for a season that extended deep into July—something unseen...
    BasketballCBS Sports

    Tokyo Olympics: Luka Doncic outscores Team USA starting lineup, highlights power of clear offensive hierarchy

    After Luka Doncic scored 48 points in his Olympic debut, leading Slovenia to its first-ever win at the Summer Games, Argentina coach Sergio Hernandez was unequivocal in his praise of the 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks superstar: "He is the best player in the world, including the NBA," he said of Doncic, who now owns the second-highest single-game scoring output in Olympic history. "If there was any doubt in my mind, there is no doubt any more. He is the best player in the world."
    NBAPosted by
    The Spun

    NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

    On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy