65 Biggest Sports Contracts Ever

In the late 1950s, New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra paid the bills by working in the offseason as a waiter. This was not uncommon. Shortly after shutting out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 1966 World Series, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer supplemented his income to the tune of $150 a week selling suits at a men’s clothing store. NFL legend Jim Brown held a side gig as a sales rep with Pepsi, Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle sold insurance and Dodgers outfielder Carl Furillo ran a deli.

Find out: The Richest Athletes in the World

Check: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Today’s top players don’t have to worry about working a side gig in the offseason. Nine-figure contracts, once unheard of, are now the norm for the biggest sports stars. Some of the largest contracts are spread out over a dozen years or more. Other athletes collect much more quickly, raking in untold riches in a little more than two years.

In this study, GOBankingRates aggregated noteworthy contracts across multiple sports and ranked the most lucrative ones in descending order, from lowest to highest. The study used data from Spotrac, MLB and ESPN to dig into the contracts further. Boxing, baseball and basketball contracts came out on top. In some cases, more than one player tied with the same contract value, so readers should expect to see some values repeated.

Keep reading to find out which players inked the deals that made them the highest-paid athletes in history .

Last updated: July 12, 2021

65. Jamal Murray

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Denver Nuggets Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $158,253,000 Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024) Average per year: $31,650,600 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



Learn: How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 43 More of the Wealthiest Golfers of All Time?

64. Brandon Ingram

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Small forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: New Orleans Pelicans Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $158,253,000 Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024) Average per year: $31,650,600 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



See: Injuries Cost These 13 Athletes a Fortune

63. Kristaps Porziņģis

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Power forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Dallas Mavericks Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $158,253,000 Length of contract: 5 years ( 2019–2024) Average per year: $31,650,600 Signing bonus: N/A End of Contract: Current



Know more: Most Successful Athlete From Every Decade

62. Karl-Anthony Towns

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Center

Contract: Team at time of signing: Minnesota Timberwolves Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $158,253,000 Length of Contract: 5 years ( 2019-2024) Average per year: $31,650,600 Signing bonus: N/A End of Contract: Current



Explore: Pro Athletes Who Have Lost Millions of Dollars

61. Devin Booker

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Shooting guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Phoenix Suns Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $158,253,000 Length of Contract: 5 years (2019-2024) Average per year: $31,650,600 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



Read: Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

60. Buster Posey

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Catcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: San Francisco Giants Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $159,000,000 Length of contract: 8 years (2013-2021) Average per year: $19,875,000 Signing bonus: $7,000,000 End of contract: Current



59. Chris Paul

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Houston Rockets Current team/status (if different): Phoenix Suns Value: $159,730,592 Length of contract: 4 years (2018-2022) Average per year: $39,932,648 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



58. Matt Kemp

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Left field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers Current team/status (if different): Miami Marlins Value: $160,000,000 Length of contract: 2012-2019 Average per year: $20,000,000 Signing bonus: $2,000,000 End of contract: Released



57. Manny Ramírez

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Left field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Boston Red Sox Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $160,000,000 Length of contract: 8 years (2001-2008) Average per year: $20,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Retired



56. Dak Prescott

Player information: Sport: Football Position: Quarterback

Contract: Team at time of signing: Dallas Cowboys Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $160,000,000 Length of contract: 4 years (2021 - 2024) Average per year: $40,000,000 Signing bonus: $10 million End of contract: Upcoming



55. Chris Davis

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: First base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Baltimore Orioles Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $161,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2022) Average per year: $23,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



Suggestion: The 22 Highest-Grossing Movies Starring Athletes

54. CC Sabathia

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: New York Yankees Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $161,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2009-2015) Average per year: $23,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Retired



53. Jayson Tatum

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Power forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Boston Celtics Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $163,000,590 Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $32,600,118 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Upcoming



52. Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Power forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Miami Heat Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $163,000,590 Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $32,600,118 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Upcoming



51. Donovan Mitchell

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Shooting guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Utah Jazz Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $163,000,590 Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $32,600,118 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Upcoming



50. De'Aaron Fox

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Sacramento Kings Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $163,000,590 Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $32,600,118 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Upcoming



49. José Altuve

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Second base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Houston Astros Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $163,500,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2018-2024) Average per year: $23,357,143 Signing bonus: $21,000,000 End of contract: Current



Check out: LeBron James and More of the Richest Athletes Younger Than 40

48. Kevin Durant

Player information Sport: Basketball Position: Small forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors Current team/status (if different): Brooklyn Nets Value: $164,255,700 Length of contract: 2019-2023 Average per year: $41,063,925 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



47. Jamal Murray

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Denver Nuggets Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $169,650,000 Length of contract: 5 years (2020–2025) Average per year: $33,930,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



46. John Wall

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Washington Wizards Value: $171,131,520 Years in effect: 4 years (2019-2023) Average per year: $42,782,880 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



45. Blake Griffin

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Power forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Clippers Current team/status (if different): Detroit Pistons Value: $171,174,820 Length of contract: 5 years (2017-2022) Average per year: $34,234,964 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



44. Stephen Strasburg

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $175,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2023) Average per year: $25,000,000 Signing bonus: $10,000,000 End of contract: Opted out



43. Félix Hernández

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Seattle Mariners Current team/status (if different): Atlanta Braves Value: $175,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2013-2019) Average per year: $25,000,000 Signing bonus: $6,000,000 End of contract: Expired, not revisited



Find out: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

42. Ben Simmons

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Philadelphia 76ers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $169,650,000 Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2025) Average per year: $33,930,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



41. Khris Middleton

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Small forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Bucks Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $177,500,000 Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024) Average per year: $35,500,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



40. Mark Teixeira

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: First base

Contract: Team at time of signing: New York Yankees Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $180,000,000 Length of contract: 8 years (2009-2016) Average per year: $22,500,000 Signing bonus: $5,000,000 End of contract: Expired/retired



39. Justin Verlander

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: contract signed with the Detroit Tigers Current team/status (if different): Houston Astros Value: $180,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2013-2019) Average per year: $25,714,286 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Expired, followed by extension



38. Tobias Harris

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Small forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Philadelphia 76ers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $180,000,000 Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024) Average per year: $36,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



37. Joe Mauer

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: First base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Minnesota Twins Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $184,000,000 Length of contract: 2011-2018 Average per year: $23,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Expired



Check out: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners

36. Jason Heyward

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Right field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Chicago Cubs Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $184,000,000 Length of contract: 8 years (2016-2023) Average per year: $23,000,000 Signing bonus: $20,000,000 End of contract: Current



35. Christian Yelich

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Left field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Brewers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $215,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2028) Average per year: $23,888,889 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



34. Derek Jeter

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Shortstop

Contract: Team at time of signing: New York Yankees Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $189,000,000 Length of contract: 2001-2010 Average per year: $18,900,000 Signing bonus: $16,000,000 End of contract: Expired, followed by extension



33. Anthony Davis

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Power forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Lakers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $189,903,600 Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024) Average per year: $37,980,720 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



32. Klay Thompson

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Shooting guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $189,903,600 Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024) Average per year: $37,980,720 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



31. Damian Lillard

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Portland Trail Blazers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $196,000,000 Length of contract: 4 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $49,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Upcoming



See: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

30. Stephen Curry

Player information Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $201,158,790 Length of contract: 4 years (2017-2022) Average per year: $40,231,758 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



29. Rudy Gobert

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Center

Contract: Team at time of signing: Utah Jazz Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $205,000,002 Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $41,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



28. Zack Greinke

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Arizona Diamondbacks Current team/status (if different): Houston Astros Value: $206,500,000 Length of contract: 6 years (2016-2021) Average per year: $34,416,667 Signing bonus: $18,000,000 End of contract: Current



27. Russell Westbrook

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Point guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Oklahoma City Thunder Current team/status (if different): Houston Rockets Value: $206,794,070 Length of contract: 5 years (2018-2023) Average per year: $41,358,814 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



26. Max Scherzer

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $210,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2015-2021) Average per year: $30,000,000 Signing bonus: $50,000,000 End of contract: Current



25. Prince Fielder

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Designated hitter

Contract: Team at time of signing: Detroit Tigers Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $214,000,000 Length of contract: 9 years (2012-2020) Average per year: $23,777,778 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Released/retired



Read: The Biggest Bargain on Every NFL Roster

24. Clayton Kershaw

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $215,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2014-2020) Average per year: $30,714,286 Signing bonus: $18,000,000 End of contract: Opted out



23. David Price

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Boston Red Sox Current team/status (if different): Los Angeles Dodgers Value: $217,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2022) Average per year: $31,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



22. Joey Votto

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: First base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Cincinnati Reds Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $225,000,000 Length of contract: 10 years (2014-2024) Average per year: $22,500,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



21. James Harden

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Shooting guard

Contract: Team at time of signing: Houston Rockets Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $228,000,000 Length of contract: 6 years (2017-2023) Average per year: $38,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



20. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Player information: Sport: Basketball Position: Power forward

Contract: Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Bucs Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $228,200,826 Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025) Average per year: $45,640,165 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Upcoming



19. Robinson Canó

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Second base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Seattle Mariners Current team/status (if different): New York Mets Value: $240,000,000 Length of contract: 10 years (2014-2023) Average per year: $24,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



Know more: How Much Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Other QBs Make Per Career TD Thrown

18. Albert Pujols

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Designated hitter

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $240,000,000 Length of contract: 10 years (2012-2021) Average per year: $24,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Released, signed smaller contract with Dodgers



17. Stephen Strasburg

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $245,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2026) Average per year: $35,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



16. Anthony Rendon

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Third base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $245,000,000 Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2026) Average per year: $35,000,000 Signing bonus: $4,000,000 End of contract: Current



15. Miguel Cabrera

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Designated hitter

Contract: Team at time of signing: Detroit Tigers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $248,000,000 Length of contract: 8 years (2016-2023) Average per year: $31,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



14. Alex Rodriguez

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Designated hitter

Contract: Team at time of signing: Texas Rangers Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $252,000,000 Length of contract: 2001-2010 Average per year: $25,200,000 Signing bonus: $10,000,000 End of contract: Opted out



13. Nolan Arenado

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Third base

Contract: Team at time of signing: Colorado Rockies Current team/status (if different): St. Louis Cardinals Value: $260,000,000 Length of contract: 8 years (2019-2026) Average per year: $32,500,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



Read: 13 NFL Players Who Lost Millions

12. Alex Rodriguez

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Designated hitter

Contract: Team at time of signing: New York Yankees Current team/status (if different): Retired Value: $275,000,000 Years in effect: 10 years (2008-2017) Average per year: $27,500,000 Signing bonus: $10,000,000 End of contract: Released/retired



11. Manny Machado

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Third base

Contract: Team at time of signing: San Diego Padres Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $300,000,000 Length of contract: 10 years (2019-2028) Average per year: $30,000,000 Signing bonus: $20,000,000 End of contract: Current



10. Gerrit Cole

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Team at time of signing: New York Yankees Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $324,000,000 Length of contract: 9 years (2020-2028) Average per year: $36,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



9. Giancarlo Stanton

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Designated hitter

Contract: Team at time of signing: Miami Marlins Current team/status (if different): New York Yankees Value: $325,000,000 Length of contract: 13 years (2015-2027) Average per year: $25,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A



8. Bryce Harper

Player information Sport: Baseball Position: Right field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Philadelphia Phillies Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $330,000,000 Length of contract: 13 years (2019-2031) Average per year: $25,384,615 Signing bonus: $20,000,000 End of contract: Current



7. Fernando Tatis Jr.

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Short stop

Contract: Team at time of signing: San Diego Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $340,000,000 Length of contract: 14 years (2021-2034) Average per year: $24,285,714 Signing bonus: $10,000,000 End of contract: Current



Find out: Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

6. Francisco Lindor

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Short stop

Contract: Team at time of signing: New York Mets Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $341,000,000 Length of contract: 10 years (2021-2031) Average per year: $34,100,000 Signing bonus: $21,000,000 End of contract: Current



5. Mookie Betts

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Right field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $365,000,000 Length of contract: 12 years (2020-2032) Average per year: $30,416,667 Signing bonus: $65,000,000 End of contract: Current



4. Canelo Álvarez

Player information: Sport: Boxing Position: N/A

Contract: Streaming service: DAZN Value: $365,000,000 Years in effect: 5 years (2018-2023) Average per year: $73,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Current



3. Mike Trout

Player information: Sport: Baseball Position: Center field

Contract: Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $426,500,000 Length of contract: 12 years (2019-2030) Average per year: $35,541,667 Signing bonus: $20,000,000 End of contract: Current



2. Patrick Mahomes

Player information: Sport: Football Position: Quarterback

Contract: Team at time of signing: Kansas City Chiefs Current team/status (if different): N/A Value: $450,000,000 Length of contract: 10 years (2020-2031) Average per year: $45,000,000 Signing bonus: $10,000,000 End of contract: Current



1. Floyd Mayweather

Player information: Sport: Boxing Position: N/A

Contract: Streaming service: Showtime/CBS Value: $450,000,000 Length of contract: 2.5 years (2013-2015) Average per year: $180,000,000 Signing bonus: N/A End of contract: Retired with scattered fights, runs own production company



Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Please note that photos are for representation purposes only and may not reflect the athlete's current team.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 65 Biggest Sports Contracts Ever