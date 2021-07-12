65 Biggest Sports Contracts Ever
In the late 1950s, New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra paid the bills by working in the offseason as a waiter. This was not uncommon. Shortly after shutting out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 1966 World Series, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer supplemented his income to the tune of $150 a week selling suits at a men’s clothing store. NFL legend Jim Brown held a side gig as a sales rep with Pepsi, Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle sold insurance and Dodgers outfielder Carl Furillo ran a deli.
Today’s top players don’t have to worry about working a side gig in the offseason. Nine-figure contracts, once unheard of, are now the norm for the biggest sports stars. Some of the largest contracts are spread out over a dozen years or more. Other athletes collect much more quickly, raking in untold riches in a little more than two years.
In this study, GOBankingRates aggregated noteworthy contracts across multiple sports and ranked the most lucrative ones in descending order, from lowest to highest. The study used data from Spotrac, MLB and ESPN to dig into the contracts further. Boxing, baseball and basketball contracts came out on top. In some cases, more than one player tied with the same contract value, so readers should expect to see some values repeated.
Keep reading to find out which players inked the deals that made them the highest-paid athletes in history .
Last updated: July 12, 2021
65. Jamal Murray
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Denver Nuggets
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $158,253,000
- Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024)
- Average per year: $31,650,600
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
64. Brandon Ingram
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Small forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New Orleans Pelicans
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $158,253,000
- Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024)
- Average per year: $31,650,600
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
63. Kristaps Porziņģis
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Power forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Dallas Mavericks
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $158,253,000
- Length of contract: 5 years ( 2019–2024)
- Average per year: $31,650,600
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of Contract: Current
62. Karl-Anthony Towns
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Center
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $158,253,000
- Length of Contract: 5 years ( 2019-2024)
- Average per year: $31,650,600
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of Contract: Current
61. Devin Booker
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Shooting guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Phoenix Suns
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $158,253,000
- Length of Contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
- Average per year: $31,650,600
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
60. Buster Posey
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Catcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: San Francisco Giants
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $159,000,000
- Length of contract: 8 years (2013-2021)
- Average per year: $19,875,000
- Signing bonus: $7,000,000
- End of contract: Current
59. Chris Paul
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Houston Rockets
- Current team/status (if different): Phoenix Suns
- Value: $159,730,592
- Length of contract: 4 years (2018-2022)
- Average per year: $39,932,648
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
58. Matt Kemp
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Left field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Current team/status (if different): Miami Marlins
- Value: $160,000,000
- Length of contract: 2012-2019
- Average per year: $20,000,000
- Signing bonus: $2,000,000
- End of contract: Released
57. Manny Ramírez
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Left field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Boston Red Sox
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $160,000,000
- Length of contract: 8 years (2001-2008)
- Average per year: $20,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Retired
56. Dak Prescott
- Player information:
- Sport: Football
- Position: Quarterback
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Dallas Cowboys
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $160,000,000
- Length of contract: 4 years (2021 - 2024)
- Average per year: $40,000,000
- Signing bonus: $10 million
- End of contract: Upcoming
55. Chris Davis
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: First base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Baltimore Orioles
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $161,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2022)
- Average per year: $23,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
54. CC Sabathia
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $161,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2009-2015)
- Average per year: $23,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Retired
53. Jayson Tatum
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Power forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Boston Celtics
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $163,000,590
- Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $32,600,118
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Upcoming
52. Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Power forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Miami Heat
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $163,000,590
- Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $32,600,118
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Upcoming
51. Donovan Mitchell
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Shooting guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Utah Jazz
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $163,000,590
- Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $32,600,118
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Upcoming
50. De'Aaron Fox
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Sacramento Kings
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $163,000,590
- Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $32,600,118
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Upcoming
49. José Altuve
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Second base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Houston Astros
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $163,500,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2018-2024)
- Average per year: $23,357,143
- Signing bonus: $21,000,000
- End of contract: Current
48. Kevin Durant
- Player information
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Small forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors
- Current team/status (if different): Brooklyn Nets
- Value: $164,255,700
- Length of contract: 2019-2023
- Average per year: $41,063,925
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
47. Jamal Murray
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Denver Nuggets
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $169,650,000
- Length of contract: 5 years (2020–2025)
- Average per year: $33,930,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
46. John Wall
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Washington Wizards
- Value: $171,131,520
- Years in effect: 4 years (2019-2023)
- Average per year: $42,782,880
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
45. Blake Griffin
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Power forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Clippers
- Current team/status (if different): Detroit Pistons
- Value: $171,174,820
- Length of contract: 5 years (2017-2022)
- Average per year: $34,234,964
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
44. Stephen Strasburg
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $175,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2023)
- Average per year: $25,000,000
- Signing bonus: $10,000,000
- End of contract: Opted out
43. Félix Hernández
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Seattle Mariners
- Current team/status (if different): Atlanta Braves
- Value: $175,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2013-2019)
- Average per year: $25,000,000
- Signing bonus: $6,000,000
- End of contract: Expired, not revisited
42. Ben Simmons
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Philadelphia 76ers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $169,650,000
- Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2025)
- Average per year: $33,930,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
41. Khris Middleton
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Small forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Bucks
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $177,500,000
- Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
- Average per year: $35,500,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
40. Mark Teixeira
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: First base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $180,000,000
- Length of contract: 8 years (2009-2016)
- Average per year: $22,500,000
- Signing bonus: $5,000,000
- End of contract: Expired/retired
39. Justin Verlander
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: contract signed with the Detroit Tigers
- Current team/status (if different): Houston Astros
- Value: $180,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2013-2019)
- Average per year: $25,714,286
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Expired, followed by extension
38. Tobias Harris
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Small forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Philadelphia 76ers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $180,000,000
- Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
- Average per year: $36,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
37. Joe Mauer
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: First base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Minnesota Twins
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $184,000,000
- Length of contract: 2011-2018
- Average per year: $23,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Expired
36. Jason Heyward
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Right field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Chicago Cubs
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $184,000,000
- Length of contract: 8 years (2016-2023)
- Average per year: $23,000,000
- Signing bonus: $20,000,000
- End of contract: Current
35. Christian Yelich
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Left field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Brewers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $215,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2028)
- Average per year: $23,888,889
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
34. Derek Jeter
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Shortstop
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $189,000,000
- Length of contract: 2001-2010
- Average per year: $18,900,000
- Signing bonus: $16,000,000
- End of contract: Expired, followed by extension
33. Anthony Davis
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Power forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Lakers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $189,903,600
- Length of contract: 5 years (2020-2024)
- Average per year: $37,980,720
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
32. Klay Thompson
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Shooting guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $189,903,600
- Length of contract: 5 years (2019-2024)
- Average per year: $37,980,720
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
31. Damian Lillard
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Portland Trail Blazers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $196,000,000
- Length of contract: 4 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $49,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Upcoming
30. Stephen Curry
- Player information
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Golden State Warriors
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $201,158,790
- Length of contract: 4 years (2017-2022)
- Average per year: $40,231,758
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
29. Rudy Gobert
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Center
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Utah Jazz
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $205,000,002
- Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $41,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
28. Zack Greinke
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Arizona Diamondbacks
- Current team/status (if different): Houston Astros
- Value: $206,500,000
- Length of contract: 6 years (2016-2021)
- Average per year: $34,416,667
- Signing bonus: $18,000,000
- End of contract: Current
27. Russell Westbrook
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Point guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current team/status (if different): Houston Rockets
- Value: $206,794,070
- Length of contract: 5 years (2018-2023)
- Average per year: $41,358,814
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
26. Max Scherzer
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $210,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2015-2021)
- Average per year: $30,000,000
- Signing bonus: $50,000,000
- End of contract: Current
25. Prince Fielder
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Designated hitter
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Detroit Tigers
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $214,000,000
- Length of contract: 9 years (2012-2020)
- Average per year: $23,777,778
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Released/retired
24. Clayton Kershaw
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $215,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2014-2020)
- Average per year: $30,714,286
- Signing bonus: $18,000,000
- End of contract: Opted out
23. David Price
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Boston Red Sox
- Current team/status (if different): Los Angeles Dodgers
- Value: $217,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2016-2022)
- Average per year: $31,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
22. Joey Votto
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: First base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Cincinnati Reds
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $225,000,000
- Length of contract: 10 years (2014-2024)
- Average per year: $22,500,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
21. James Harden
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Shooting guard
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Houston Rockets
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $228,000,000
- Length of contract: 6 years (2017-2023)
- Average per year: $38,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
20. Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Player information:
- Sport: Basketball
- Position: Power forward
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Milwaukee Bucs
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $228,200,826
- Length of contract: 5 years (2021-2025)
- Average per year: $45,640,165
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Upcoming
19. Robinson Canó
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Second base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Seattle Mariners
- Current team/status (if different): New York Mets
- Value: $240,000,000
- Length of contract: 10 years (2014-2023)
- Average per year: $24,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
18. Albert Pujols
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Designated hitter
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $240,000,000
- Length of contract: 10 years (2012-2021)
- Average per year: $24,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Released, signed smaller contract with Dodgers
17. Stephen Strasburg
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Washington Nationals
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $245,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2026)
- Average per year: $35,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
16. Anthony Rendon
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Third base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $245,000,000
- Length of contract: 7 years (2020-2026)
- Average per year: $35,000,000
- Signing bonus: $4,000,000
- End of contract: Current
15. Miguel Cabrera
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Designated hitter
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Detroit Tigers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $248,000,000
- Length of contract: 8 years (2016-2023)
- Average per year: $31,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
14. Alex Rodriguez
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Designated hitter
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Texas Rangers
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $252,000,000
- Length of contract: 2001-2010
- Average per year: $25,200,000
- Signing bonus: $10,000,000
- End of contract: Opted out
13. Nolan Arenado
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Third base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Colorado Rockies
- Current team/status (if different): St. Louis Cardinals
- Value: $260,000,000
- Length of contract: 8 years (2019-2026)
- Average per year: $32,500,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
12. Alex Rodriguez
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Designated hitter
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
- Current team/status (if different): Retired
- Value: $275,000,000
- Years in effect: 10 years (2008-2017)
- Average per year: $27,500,000
- Signing bonus: $10,000,000
- End of contract: Released/retired
11. Manny Machado
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Third base
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: San Diego Padres
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $300,000,000
- Length of contract: 10 years (2019-2028)
- Average per year: $30,000,000
- Signing bonus: $20,000,000
- End of contract: Current
10. Gerrit Cole
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New York Yankees
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $324,000,000
- Length of contract: 9 years (2020-2028)
- Average per year: $36,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
9. Giancarlo Stanton
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Designated hitter
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Miami Marlins
- Current team/status (if different): New York Yankees
- Value: $325,000,000
- Length of contract: 13 years (2015-2027)
- Average per year: $25,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
8. Bryce Harper
- Player information
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Right field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Philadelphia Phillies
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $330,000,000
- Length of contract: 13 years (2019-2031)
- Average per year: $25,384,615
- Signing bonus: $20,000,000
- End of contract: Current
7. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Short stop
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: San Diego
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $340,000,000
- Length of contract: 14 years (2021-2034)
- Average per year: $24,285,714
- Signing bonus: $10,000,000
- End of contract: Current
6. Francisco Lindor
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Short stop
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: New York Mets
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $341,000,000
- Length of contract: 10 years (2021-2031)
- Average per year: $34,100,000
- Signing bonus: $21,000,000
- End of contract: Current
5. Mookie Betts
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Right field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $365,000,000
- Length of contract: 12 years (2020-2032)
- Average per year: $30,416,667
- Signing bonus: $65,000,000
- End of contract: Current
4. Canelo Álvarez
- Player information:
- Sport: Boxing
- Position: N/A
- Contract:
- Streaming service: DAZN
- Value: $365,000,000
- Years in effect: 5 years (2018-2023)
- Average per year: $73,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Current
3. Mike Trout
- Player information:
- Sport: Baseball
- Position: Center field
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Los Angeles Angels
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $426,500,000
- Length of contract: 12 years (2019-2030)
- Average per year: $35,541,667
- Signing bonus: $20,000,000
- End of contract: Current
2. Patrick Mahomes
- Player information:
- Sport: Football
- Position: Quarterback
- Contract:
- Team at time of signing: Kansas City Chiefs
- Current team/status (if different): N/A
- Value: $450,000,000
- Length of contract: 10 years (2020-2031)
- Average per year: $45,000,000
- Signing bonus: $10,000,000
- End of contract: Current
1. Floyd Mayweather
- Player information:
- Sport: Boxing
- Position: N/A
- Contract:
- Streaming service: Showtime/CBS
- Value: $450,000,000
- Length of contract: 2.5 years (2013-2015)
- Average per year: $180,000,000
- Signing bonus: N/A
- End of contract: Retired with scattered fights, runs own production company
Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.
Photo disclaimer: Please note that photos are for representation purposes only and may not reflect the athlete's current team.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 65 Biggest Sports Contracts Ever
