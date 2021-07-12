Former Olympian Aly Raisman reunited with lost dog

Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been reunited with her lost dog.

Raisman’s dog Mylo took off after being scared by fireworks on July 3.

Six days later, Raisman updated her social media to announce that Mylo had been located unharmed and reunited with her.

Raisman, who rescued her dog Mylo from Heart of Rhode Island animal shelter in October 2020, took to social media on July 3 with a call for help, explaining to her followers that Mylo had gotten scared by fireworks going off nearby and took off.

The Olympian implored people in the Seaport/Boston area to keep an eye out for her pup, who had on a collar with tags and a leash when he got away.

Raisman continued to post on social media over the following days to update her followers that Mylo was still missing, even creating a missing dog flyer for him.

Thankfully, six days later Raisman updated her social media to announce that Mylo had been located unharmed and reunited with her.

“HEREOS [sic]. I HAVE HIM. MYLO IS SAFE,” Raisman’s

. “THANK YOU Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog. Will share more soon but for now going to snuggle with my everything.”

