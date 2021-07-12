Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Former Olympian Aly Raisman reunited with lost dog

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQXhb_0aue9BlS00
  • Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been reunited with her lost dog.
  • Raisman’s dog Mylo took off after being scared by fireworks on July 3.
  • Six days later, Raisman updated her social media to announce that Mylo had been located unharmed and reunited with her.

Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been reunited with her lost dog.

Raisman, who rescued her dog Mylo from Heart of Rhode Island animal shelter in October 2020, took to social media on July 3 with a call for help, explaining to her followers that Mylo had gotten scared by fireworks going off nearby and took off.

The Olympian implored people in the Seaport/Boston area to keep an eye out for her pup, who had on a collar with tags and a leash when he got away.

Raisman continued to post on social media over the following days to update her followers that Mylo was still missing, even creating a missing dog flyer for him.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Thankfully, six days later Raisman updated her social media to announce that Mylo had been located unharmed and reunited with her.

“HEREOS [sic]. I HAVE HIM. MYLO IS SAFE,” Raisman’s

. “THANK YOU Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog. Will share more soon but for now going to snuggle with my everything.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

286K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Mylo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Combat SportsSHAPE

Aly Raisman Says Her 'Body Has Never Felt the Same' Since the 2016 Olympics

In the years leading up to the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics — and during the Games themselves — gymnast Aly Raisman remembers spending her days doing just three things: eating, sleeping, and training. "It was really exhausting, and it was kind of like everything is surrounded around gymnastics," she tells Shape. "There's a lot of pressure, and I just remember having anxiety all the time."
SportsNew York Post

Simone Biles’ Olympics stunner has Aly Raisman ‘sick to my stomach’

Aly Raisman said she was “sick to my stomach” after Simone Biles shockingly pulled out of the all-around women’s gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. “I think that Simone is the biggest story going into the Olympics, so this is just — it’s really, really devastating,” Raisman said during a virtual appearance on “Today” Tuesday.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Throwback: Aly Raisman Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Former United States Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is on the list of notable athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Raisman, now 27, posed for the iconic magazine issue back in 2017 and 2018. “Women do not have to be modest to be respected – live for...
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Aly Raisman dog Mylo found safe after fireworks escape

Aly Raisman’s dog Mylo was found safe on Friday, July 9, after a week of worry for the Olympic gymnast. Mylo disappeared on Saturday, July 3, in Boston’s Seaport District, thanks to a Fourth of July fireworks show. This news was previously reported by Boston.com. Raisman shared this news on...
CelebritiesPosted by
MassLive.com

‘I didn’t have that normal life’: Aly Raisman talks about Tokyo Olympics and her future

Although Aly Raisman is now retired, she has still been closely following this year’s Olympics, talking about it on Twitter and in an interview with The New Yorker. “When I was competing, I was so tired. I was so stressed. We didn’t understand much about mental health,” she told The New Yorker. “I didn’t have tools to cope with my own anxiety or things that I was dealing with personally. There’s definitely a better way.”
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Aly Raisman defends former teammate Biles: 'I'm proud of her'

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman joined in on the messages of support for U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles, who pulled out of her team’s competition due to her mental health, saying she was “proud" of her former teammate. Raisman, who along with Biles won a gold medal in the gymnastics team...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman’s Dating History Is Short — See Her Past Boyfriends

Low-key love life! Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman keeps her romantic life extremely private, and her dating history is relatively short. The Massachusetts native spent most of her teen and adult life training to compete at the highest level of gymnastics, writing a New York Times bestselling book and working as an advocate for sexual assault survivors, so it’s not surprising the athlete isn’t worried about putting her dating life out in the public.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Aly Raisman reacts to Simone Biles out of team finals: 'She's human'

Aly Raisman is reacting to the news that Simone Biles unexpectedly pulled out of the all-around women’s gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. Raisman, 27, a former Team USA gymnast who won three Olympic gold medals, said she feels “sick to her stomach” about Biles’ sudden departure. “It’s horrible,” Raisman...
Combat SportsTODAY.com

Aly Raisman says a gymnast can get 'lost in air' — what does that mean?

Gymnast and three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman appeared on TODAY to discuss Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the women's team final competition at the Tokyo Olympics. At the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Biles completed one vault, then left the arena with her trainer before returning. Teammate Jordan Chiles replaced her on the uneven bars. According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, Biles is withdrawing from the team final competition "due to a medical issue."
PetsBleacher Report

Aly Raisman's Dog Mylo Returned After Running Away During 4th of July Fireworks

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman announced Friday her dog, Mylo, was safely returned after running away because of fireworks during the Independence Day weekend celebrations. Raisman thanked the "heroes" who found and returned her 11-month-old canine. "To my followers in the seaport/Boston area...my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy