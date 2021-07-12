Cancel
Boone County, IN

Semi driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65

By Katie Cox
WRTV
 17 days ago
BOONE COUNTY — A semi-driver was killed in a crash on I-65 late Sunday night that involved multiple vehicles.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 149 mile-marker on I-65 in Boone County.

Arriving officers found four semi-tractor trailers and one passenger car were involved in the accident.

Investigators believe the most rear semi had failed to yield to slowing or stopped traffic, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. As a result, that driver struck the back of another semi causing a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the most rear semi, Trevor Perkins, 30, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

