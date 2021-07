Rumours continue to link Erling Haaland with a move away from Borussia Dortmund. But the striker has said once again that he is happy at the club. Borussia Dortmund have stated on numerous occasions that Erling Haaland is not for sale this summer. But rumours linking him with a move away from BVB continue to swirl. Reports in England claim that Chelsea are willing to pay around 175 million euros to sign the 21 year old. But Haaland does not care about the rumours and is enjoying his time at Borussia Dortmund.