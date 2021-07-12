Federal unemployment benefits estimated to restart Friday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal unemployment benefits in Indiana are estimated to restart on Friday, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

An Indiana Court of Appeals judge denied the state's stay request on Monday in a lawsuit over federal unemployment benefits.

The judge's denial of the stay request means the state must comply with a Marion County judge's order and continue its participation in the CARES Act unemployment benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs.

"Since the initial trial court order, DWD has been working to restart the federal pandemic benefits that are at issue in the lawsuit," Scott Olson, media director for the Department of Workforce Development said. "This work continues with an estimated restart date of Friday, July 16, 2021."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne filed the stay request in June.

“We acknowledge the court of appeals decision today," a statement from the Office of Gov. Holcomb on Monday read. "Notwithstanding, the Department of Workforce Development will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Labor on finalizing the pandemic unemployment insurance benefits to comply with the judge’s order.”

A lawsuit was filed on June 14 by Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis after Holcomb announced the state would stop providing the federal benefits, citing the number of businesses looking for new employees.