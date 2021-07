When I saw this company on Instagram I was like, "Wow, that's such a unique idea!" LuxNic offers various packages, where they will set up a picnic for you at your chosen location. I think this is perfect for men, who want to do something special for their ladies. How sweet would it be to have a picnic as a first date. It's something different and more intimate than just going out to a restaurant. And now that COVID-19 cases are on the rise because of the Delta variant, it seems like a safer option than going to a crowded restaurant.