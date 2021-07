Cataracts gradually rob you of important visual details in life. Sometimes they seem to occur suddenly and other times they progress so gradually that one doesn’t realize what he or she has been missing! Sometimes I’ll meet patients with poor vision who insist that they “see fine!” I once met a bus driver as a patient who had 20/200 vision and was still driving! Fortunately, cataract surgery can restore what was lost. Today, cataract surgery can provide better uncorrected vision than what was had before the cataracts developed.